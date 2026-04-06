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Home > India News > Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Officials Appear In Gen-Z Style Music Video To Inspire And Engage Young Voters Ahead Of State Polls

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Officials Appear In Gen-Z Style Music Video To Inspire And Engage Young Voters Ahead Of State Polls

A Gen-Z-themed music video featuring Rathan U Kelkar and Anu Kumari aims to boost youth voter turnout in Kerala ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections. The initiative highlights the power of each vote, with over 2.7 crore voters expected to participate.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Officials Appear In Gen-Z Style Music Video To Inspire And Engage Young Voters Ahead Of State Polls

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: April 6, 2026 15:23:49 IST

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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Officials Appear In Gen-Z Style Music Video To Inspire And Engage Young Voters Ahead Of State Polls

In Thiruvananthapuram on April 6, Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar and District Collector Anu Kumari featured in a vibrant Gen-Z-themed music video aimed at encouraging young voters to participate in the upcoming Assembly elections.

They were joined by Assistant Collector Sivasakthivel, Election Department Under Secretary Sarin SS, and several team members, including BLO Sathyabhama and others, who contributed to the initiative.

The video is designed to engage youth and highlight the importance of voting, promoting the message “we vote, we decide” to emphasise the power of each vote in shaping the government.

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Polling for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on April 9, with vote counting scheduled for May 4. The current Assembly’s term ends on May 23.

The political landscape features the Left Democratic Front led by the CPI(M), along with allies such as Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). The United Democratic Front includes the Indian National Congress, Kerala Congress, and the Indian Union Muslim League, while the National Democratic Alliance, led by the BJP, also includes regional parties like Twenty20, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, and Kerala Kamaraj Congress.

Around 2.7 crore voters are expected to participate. The final electoral roll lists over 2.69 crore voters, including more than 1.31 crore men, 1.38 crore women, and 227 third-gender voters, with over 4.24 lakh first-time voters aged 18–19.

(Inputs From ANI)

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Tags: Election Commission awareness videofirst-time voters KeralaGen-Z voter awareness campaignKerala Assembly elections 2026Kerala voting participationRathan U Kelkar campaignThiruvananthapuram election drivevoter turnout awareness Indiayouth voting initiative Kerala

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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Officials Appear In Gen-Z Style Music Video To Inspire And Engage Young Voters Ahead Of State Polls

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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Officials Appear In Gen-Z Style Music Video To Inspire And Engage Young Voters Ahead Of State Polls
Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Officials Appear In Gen-Z Style Music Video To Inspire And Engage Young Voters Ahead Of State Polls
Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Officials Appear In Gen-Z Style Music Video To Inspire And Engage Young Voters Ahead Of State Polls
Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Officials Appear In Gen-Z Style Music Video To Inspire And Engage Young Voters Ahead Of State Polls

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