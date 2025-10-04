LIVE TV
Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery ticket launched: Check Result Date and Time, Ticket Price, Prize Money and How to Buy Tickets

Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery ticket launched: Check Result Date and Time, Ticket Price, Prize Money and How to Buy Tickets

Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-106 draw on November 22, 2025, offers a first prize of ₹12 crore. Tickets cost ₹300, with multiple prize tiers and results announced by 4 PM. Authorized dealers sell tickets.

Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery ticket launched: Check Result Date and Time, Ticket Price, Prize Money and How to Buy Tickets

Published: October 4, 2025 15:18:24 IST

Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery ticket launched: Check Result Date and Time, Ticket Price, Prize Money and How to Buy Tickets

Get set for Kerala Lottery’s Pooja Bumper BR-106, which will be drawn on Saturday, 22 November 2025. Tickets are available now, the jackpot being one of the highest in the state, with a wide range of prizes. Here’s everything you wanted to know.

Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-106 Prize Structure & Draw Details

Prize Tier Amount

1st Prize ₹12 Crore

2nd Prize ₹1 Crore

3rd Prize ₹50 Lakh

4th Prize ₹5 Lakh

5th Prize ₹2 Lakh

6th Prize ₹5,000

7th Prize ₹2,000

8th Prize ₹1,000

9th Prize ₹500

Consolation Prize ₹1 Lakh

 

  • Draw Date: Saturday, 22 November 2025
  • Draw Time: 2:00 PM; Results will be announced by 4:00 PM on Kerala State Lotteries’ official website.
  • Ticket Price: ₹300
  • Total Series: 5 series- JA, JB, JC, JD, JE
  • Total Tickets Printed: 54 Lakhs

 

How To Buy Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery Tickets

  • Tickets must be procured only through authorized agents and registered dealers all over Kerala.
  • No online sales are permitted; any purchaser should ensure that the ticket has Kerala State Lottery security marks.
  • Keep the ticket safely; the live results shall be telecast, and the results published on the official website and the gazette of the government.
  • To claim the prize, the physical winning ticket has to be presented along with a valid ID, and the claim shall be made within ninety days of the results.

 

District-wise Pooja Bumper Lottery Winners

Winners of prizes, particularly first and major regional prizes, are announced on the day of the draw. The ticket number of each prize winner and the district (for top prizes) are announced on the Kerala State Lotteries website and also in the official gazette, thereby ensuring transparency and verifiability. District-wise and ticket-wise results lists are published for reference.

 

Highlights

  • The Pooja Bumper of Kerala offers one of the biggest jackpots by a state-run lottery in India, thus giving people an opportunity to win life-changing sums.
  • There are several tiers of prizes, which even allow the smaller prizes to be awarded.
  • Government officials supervise the draw and ensure the security thereof and public trust.
  • Just like in the newspapers, to maintain transparency, the Kerala State Lotteries results are announced online.

The Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-106 draw with the biggest jackpot ever and the widest prize distribution will make this lottery for lottery lovers. Buy tickets from authorized sources only, check official results once in good time, and claim your winnings according to guidelines set out by the state. Stay tuned for the live show and witness the new entrant for the next Khiladi this festival season.

Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery ticket launched: Check Result Date and Time, Ticket Price, Prize Money and How to Buy Tickets

