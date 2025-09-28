LIVE TV
Kerala PSC candidate caught using high-tech cheating device in Kannur exam

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 28, 2025 17:27:07 IST

Kannur (Kerala) [India], September 28 (ANI): Kerala police have intensified their probe after a candidate tried to cheat using high-tech equipment during a Public Service Commission (PSC) examination at Payyambalam Girls Higher Secondary School in Kannur on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, Muhammed Saad NP, 27, of Peralassery, Kannur, was caught by a PSC Vigilance squad after suspicions were raised based on confidential information.

Police said he had fixed a miniature camera near the collar of his shirt to capture the question paper and transmit it outside, while receiving the answers through an earphone connected to his mobile phone.

When the squad moved to arrest him, Saad tried to escape but was quickly detained by a police team led by Kannur town inspector Sreejith Koderi. His mobile phone, camera, and earphones were seized.

Investigation revealed Saad had outside assistants, and efforts are underway to identify and locate them. The PSC has initiated a separate inquiry into all examinations attended by him, particularly those held on August 30, and has decided to debar him from further tests, the police said.

Police said Saad would be subjected to detailed questioning before being produced before the Kannur court. (ANI)

