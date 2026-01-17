LIVE TV
chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor
Home > India > Khalistani–Bangladesh Terror Plot: Intelligence Agencies Warn Of Possible Attacks In Delhi, Other Cities Ahead Of Republic Day

Khalistani–Bangladesh Terror Plot: Intelligence Agencies Warn Of Possible Attacks In Delhi, Other Cities Ahead Of Republic Day

Intelligence agencies have issued a high alert ahead of Republic Day, warning of possible terror threats by Khalistani outfits and Bangladesh-based groups. Sources say Punjab-based gangsters are acting as foot soldiers for foreign-based radical handlers to disrupt internal security.

Igencies warn of Khalistani and Bangladesh-based terror threats ahead of Republic Day. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 17, 2026 15:32:17 IST

Khalistani–Bangladesh Terror Plot: Intelligence Agencies Warn Of Possible Attacks In Delhi, Other Cities Ahead Of Republic Day

Intelligence agencies on Saturday issued an alert ahead of Republic Day, warning of a possible attempt by proscribed Khalistani outfits and Bangladesh-based terror organizations to target New Delhi and several other cities across the country.

According to sources from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Punjab-based gangsters are “acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad,” as they continue to establish links with “Khalistani terror elements”.

“Ahead of January 26, intelligence agencies have issued an alert warning that Khalistani terrorist organisations and Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target New Delhi and several other cities across the country,” intelligence sources said.

“Punjab-based gangsters are increasingly acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad. These handlers are allegedly using criminal networks to further their agendas and disrupt internal security,” the official source added.

The alert states that these gangsters are active across Haryana, Delhi-National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and are gradually establishing links with Khalistani terrorist elements.

Ahead of the Republic Day parade on January 26, North District Police conducted a series of simulated mock drills at vulnerable and crowded locations to check the preparedness and response time of various stakeholders and agencies.

Four mock drill exercises were conducted during the first fortnight of January 2026 at sensitive locations across North Delhi, including vital installations, historical places, prominent markets and transport hubs, where large numbers of people gather daily.

These areas include Red Fort, ISBT Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar and Metro stations, which are considered highly sensitive from a security perspective.

The drills were aimed at augmenting anti-terror measures and sensitising the public and agencies to remain alert during potential terror-related incidents.

At least 30 tableaux will roll down Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade, providing a vivid display of India’s rich cultural heritage and developmental achievements.

The tableaux will be presented under the themes “‘Svatantrata Ka Mantr – Vande Maataram’ and ‘Samrddhi Ka Mantr – Aatmanirbhar Bhaarat’ (“The mantra of freedom – Vande Mataram” and “The mantra of prosperity – Atmanirbhar Bharat”), which also marks 150 years of the national song “Vande Mataram.”

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 3:30 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: bangladeshkhalistaniKhalistani Terrorist AttackpunjabRepublic Day

