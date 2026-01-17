LIVE TV
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya's Bizarre Rape Theory: Says Beautiful Women 'Disturb' Men, Rape Can Happen, Scriptures Promise Spiritual Reward | VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya’s Bizarre Rape Theory: Says Beautiful Women ‘Disturb’ Men, Rape Can Happen, Scriptures Promise Spiritual Reward | VIDEO

Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya faces backlash for controversial remarks linking women’s beauty to rape. He claimed religious texts justify sexual violence against certain communities. Political leaders, including BJP and Congress, condemned his statements.

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA sparks outrage, linking beauty and caste to rape. Photo: ANI.
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA sparks outrage, linking beauty and caste to rape. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 17, 2026 14:12:35 IST

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya’s Bizarre Rape Theory: Says Beautiful Women ‘Disturb’ Men, Rape Can Happen, Scriptures Promise Spiritual Reward | VIDEO

Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Phool Singh Baraiya, triggered widespread criticism on Saturday after making controversial remarks suggesting that the sight of beautiful women could “disturb” men and potentially lead to rape, while also linking sexual violence to religious scriptures.

What Congress MLA  Phool Singh Baraiya Said About Beauty and Rape

In a video shared on his Facebook page, Phool Singh Baraiya claimed that a man walking on the road could get mentally “disturbed” upon seeing a beautiful woman, which, in his view, could result in rape.

“Rape ki theory yeh hai ki koi bhi dimaag ka aadmi agar raste par jaate hue kisi khoobsurat ladki ko dekh le, to uska mann vichlit ho sakta hai aur rape ho sakta hai.”

Singh further alleged that certain religious texts sanctioned rape by promising spiritual rewards. Without specifying any religion, he claimed that scriptures suggested that if someone could not visit a pilgrimage site, an alternative path involved having intercourse with Dalit or tribal women to gain spiritual merit.

“Yeh likha hai ki is jaati ke saath sahvas karne se ye teerth ka phal milega,” he stated. He added,
“Fir wo kya krega? Andhere me pakadne ki koshish krega,”

Phool Singh Baraiya’s Comments on Caste and Sexual Violence

Singh also claimed that rape occurred against women from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), even if they were “not beautiful.”

“Adivasi me kaun si ati sundar stree hai, SC ki kaun si aisi Sundar stree hai, OBC me sundar stree hai? Kyun hota hai balatkaar? Unke dharm granthon me is tarah ke nirdesh diye gye hain,”

Singh also suggested that such interpretations explained instances of rape against children, while claiming that rape could never occur without a woman’s consent:

“Ek vyakti ek mahila ka kabhi rape nahi kar sakta yadi wo sehmat na ho.”

BJP Condemns Phool Singh Baraiya’s Comments

The remarks drew immediate condemnation from political leaders. BJP Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the comments “unacceptable”:

“For me, daughters are like goddesses. We cannot view daughters by dividing them on the basis of caste or society. Such indecent remarks should never be made. This is personally very painful for me,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari also distanced the party from Singh’s statements, asserting:

“No rape can be justified in any way. Anyone who commits rape is a criminal. It cannot be linked to caste or religion.”

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 2:12 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya’s Bizarre Rape Theory: Says Beautiful Women ‘Disturb’ Men, Rape Can Happen, Scriptures Promise Spiritual Reward | VIDEO

