Khan Sir Drinks Mojito For First Time, Mocks, Calls It 'Pudina Pani', Loads Of Laugh Follows

Khan Sir Drinks Mojito For First Time, Mocks, Calls It ‘Pudina Pani’, Loads Of Laugh Follows

In a candid conversation, Bihar’s popular educator Khan Sir shares his simple food preferences, his struggles with English medium education, and his deep-rooted emotional connection with his home state.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 04:42:50 IST

In an exclusive podcast interview with Smita Prakash, Bihar’s famous Khan Sir offered rare personal insights into his life beyond the classroom. Known for his sharp wit and unique teaching style, Khan Sir opened up about everything from his dislike for fancy restaurants to his early struggles in English medium schooling. 

“Forty Minutes for Pudina Pani”

When asked whether he enjoys dining at restaurants, Khan Sir was quick to dismiss the idea. He reasond it as the restaurants take long hours to serve even a simple paratha. Sharing a personal anecdote, he recalled how a friend from Noida who once took him to Connaught Place (CP) in Delhi, promising a great mojito experience. However, the visit turned into a test of patience.

“They made me stand for forty minutes only to serve pudina pani (mint water),” he said with a chuckle. “I traveled all the way from Noida to CP, waited for so long, and all I got was mint water. My mind was blown. For a simple paratha, these restaurants take hours.”

Best Decision Of Life 

The conversation took a more serious turn as Khan Sir reflected on his school days. He candidly admitted that studying in English medium was a constant struggle. “We left English medium, and that was the best decision of my life,” he said. Recalling his childhood, he spoke about the fear he experienced in school, where rote learning replaced understanding.

“I used to memorize sentences without even knowing what it truly meant,” Khan Sir explained. “It was all fear-driven. But when I shifted to Hindi medium, everything started making sense. Though I was mocked for not knowing english, I believe one understands things best in their own regional language.”

Bihar: The Heart That Made Khan Sir

For Khan Sir, Bihar remains much more than just a birthplace it is his identity. He credits the state for shaping his career and character. “I don’t feel like leaving Bihar. Bihar made me Khan Sir, and that is a debt I can never repay,” he stated emotionally.

Must Read: Khan Sir Mocks Indian Engineers, Says ‘Bss 20-30 Lakh Ka Package Chahiye’

