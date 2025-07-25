Home > India > Kharge Accuses BJP-RSS Of ‘Divide And Rule’, Demands Welfare Push For OBCs

Kharge Accuses BJP-RSS Of ‘Divide And Rule’, Demands Welfare Push For OBCs

Congress President Kharge slammed BJP-RSS for dividing backward communities and failing to uplift SCs/STs. At the OBC Sammelan, he demanded a caste census and accused PM Modi of ignoring real issues while fearing the rise of the backward class.

Published By: Anand Singh
Published: July 25, 2025 22:05:00 IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the RSS, accusing them of adopting a “divide and rule” policy by separating backward communities and Scheduled Castes (SCs). He stated that the Congress party has prepared a concrete plan to bring people from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to the forefront and has asked all Congress-led state governments to introduce new welfare schemes targeted at this section.

Addressing the ‘Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan’ of OBCs at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, Kharge, who also serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, criticised the Narendra Modi-led government for not taking any substantial steps for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes (STs) and women over the past 11 years.

Taking direct aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge accused him of merely giving slogans while practising policies that divide the backward, oppressed, and poor communities. He said, “Modi is not ready to give reservations to those who are poor, oppressed and belong to the backward classes. Thus, they have to unite and achieve what they want together.”

He reiterated that the BJP and RSS are using the tactic of dividing backward communities and SCs to remain in power.

Kharge called for a nationwide socio-economic survey and praised the Congress government in Telangana for preparing a detailed report. He also noted that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is conducting a similar exercise. “Our people are doing it, but Modi will not do anything,” he claimed.

He further stated that it was only after Rahul Gandhi raised the demand for a caste census that Modi made a delayed announcement to include caste-based enumeration in the Census.

Kharge claimed that Modi fears the rise of backward classes who, once empowered, could “snatch his chair”.

In a sharp dig, Kharge said that according to the RSS’s rule of retiring at 75, Modi had sidelined BJP veterans like L. K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi into the ‘Margdarshak Mandal’. “Now that Modi is turning 75, when will he step aside?” Kharge questioned.

He also accused the Prime Minister of caring only about his position and not the well-being of the country.

Kharge added that he plans to raise the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and Donald Trump’s claims about mediating peace between India and Pakistan in Parliament.

He questioned Modi’s silence on Trump’s repeated assertions: “If a person talks 25 times about mediating peace, why do you remain silent? Are you deaf, dumb, or blind?”

Kharge ended his speech by alleging that the BJP seeks to suppress the poor and take away their right to vote.

Tags: congressmallikarjun kharge

