Kogilu Demolition Row: Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra Slams Congress Government Over Housing For Illegal Migrants, Says, 'These Houses Were Meant For…'

Amid the Kogilu demolition row, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra slammed the Congress government for “failing on all fronts” and opposing housing for illegal migrants. He said homes were meant for poor Kannadigas, while Deputy CM DK Shivakumar defended the government’s stance.

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra (PHOTO: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 30, 2025 20:20:12 IST

Amid mounting chaos over the Kogilu demolition, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, claiming that the state government has failed on all fronts.

He further objected to the Chief Minister’s decision to allot houses to illegal migrants, saying they were meant for poor Kannadigas whose applications are pending and said the BJP will fight against this “illegal order.”

Speaking to reporters, BY Vijayendra said, “Congress government has failed on all fronts in Karnataka… When the state government itself has taken a decision and demolished the houses of illegal migrants, how can a Chief Minister allot houses to them? These houses were meant for poor Kannadigas; their applications have been pending for 2-3 years, and he had promised to give them 12 lakh houses, but not a single house has been granted to date… He cannot succumb to the pressure of KC Venugopal or Rahul Gandhi… He must protect the interests of Kannadigas. BJP will fight against this illegal order and take legal course of action.”

Earlier today, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the state government’s stance against encroachers was firm, adding that it plans to take legal action against them.

He also dismissed the charge that the Karnataka government was indulging in “appeasement politics”, saying that the affected people in the Kogilu demolition who are eligible from a “humanity perspective” will get a house through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“No one should encroach illegally. We are not ready to give gifts to encroachers. There is no question of doing appeasement politics in any way,” Shivakumar said.

On Monday, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar accused Pinarayi Vijayan of politicising the Kogilu encroachment evictions, fearing defeat in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the government land at Kogilu, which was cleared of encroachment, Shivakumar said, “The state government had given the quarry land for solid waste management nine years ago. Some people have come and erected sheds in that land recently. Voters’ ID cards had not been issued to people here as they were residing on government land.”

Siddaramaiah has detailed the ongoing demolition of illegally built houses in Kogilu village near Yelahanka in Bengaluru, stating that at least 164 sheds have been demolished following notices to residents.

He stated that after verifying all residents, genuine evictees who lost their homes will be accommodated at Byappanahalli. 

(With Inputs From ANI) 

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 8:19 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bjpby-vijayendracongresslatest india news

QUICK LINKS