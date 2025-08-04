Home > India > Kolhapur: Thousands Take Part In Silent March Demanding Return Of Elephant Mahadevi To Nandani Jain Math

Kolhapur: Thousands Take Part In Silent March Demanding Return Of Elephant Mahadevi To Nandani Jain Math

Protests have started in Maharashtra over the transfer of female elephant Mahadevi (also known as Madhuri) from Shri Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Jain ‘math' (monastery) in Kolhapur to Anant Ambani’s Vantara’s Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust in Jamnagar.

Female elephant Mahadevi (Photo Credit- X)
Female elephant Mahadevi (Photo Credit- X)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 4, 2025 16:40:00 IST

Protests have started in Maharashtra over the transfer of female elephant Mahadevi (also known as Madhuri) from Shri Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Jain ‘math’ (monastery) in Kolhapur to Anant Ambani’s Vantara’s Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust in Jamnagar. Now, in another significant development to this case, according to PTI, thousands of people have participated in a ‘silent march’ in Kolhapur on August 03, 2025, Sunday. They have demanded that 36-year-old female elephant Mahadevi be brought back from Vantara wildlife rescue, treatment, and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district.

Vantara is a brainchild of Anant Ambani and supported by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation. 

Who is leading this march?

Former MP Raju Shetty led the march, which began from Nandani, a village located in Shirol tehsil of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra, India in the morning. It culminated outside the district collectorate. At the district collectorate, a memorandum was given to the authorities to facilitate the elephant’s return.

Mahayuti alliance took part in the march 

According to the Hindustan Times, not only the locals and the former MP Raju Shetty, the leaders from the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Kolhapur also took part in this march. The leaders marched for 45 km from the shrine to the collector’s office and demanded that Mahadevi be brought back. This was followed by Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he would hold a meeting on this on August 05, 2025, Tuesday.

Mahadevi elephant suffers from these ailments 

As per PTI, Mahadevi was reportedly brought from Karnataka to the Kolhapur math in 1992 when she was around three years old. She had allegedly killed the chief priest in 2017 by repeatedly slamming him against a wall. Also, the female elephant suffers from foot rot, overgrown toenails, arthritis, and stereotypic behaviour such as constant head bobbing. This is a sign of psychological trauma due to long-term solitary captivity.

Also read: Nita Ambani & Mukesh Ambani’s Proud Moment: Anant Ambani Joins RIL Board As Executive Director, What’s In It?

Tags: female elephant Mahadevi Kolhapur marchMahadevi ElephantVantara Anant Ambani

RELATED News

He Was Particularly Passionate About Empowering Tribal Communities: PM Narendra Modi On Shibu Soren’s Death
SC Reprimands Rahul Gandhi Over Army Remarks, Stays Defamation Proceedings
President Droupadi Murmu Visits Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay Her Last Tribute To Shri Shibu Soren
Congress MP R Sudha Injured In Chain Snatching Near Polish Embassy In Delhi’s Diplomatic Zone
‘Unconstitutional’: WB Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee Criticises Delhi Police For Referring To Bengali As ‘Bangladeshi National Language’ In A Purported Letter

LATEST NEWS

Down to the Wire! India Clinches Its Narrowest Test Win Ever
Kolhapur: Thousands Take Part In Silent March Demanding Return Of Elephant Mahadevi To Nandani Jain Math
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Record: First Asian Bowler With 7 Four-Wicket Hauls In Red-Ball Matches In England
Why Is India Post Ending Registered Post After 50 Years? What’s Replacing It Might Surprise You
Nicole Kidman Opens Up About The Insane Bond She Shares With Sandra Bullock: I Can Tease Her, And She Teases Me
When Does Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Finally Launch in India? Here’s What You Need to Know
Cambodia and Thailand Hold Talks in Malaysia as Fragile Ceasefire Holds – What We Know
India Edges England in Thriller: Wins 5th Test, Levels Series 2-2
Philippine President Marcos Begins Landmark India Visit to Cement 75 Years Of Ties
Pratik Gandhi Shines In ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Trailer As He Embarks On A Thrilling Undercover Mission – Watch Now!
Kolhapur: Thousands Take Part In Silent March Demanding Return Of Elephant Mahadevi To Nandani Jain Math

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kolhapur: Thousands Take Part In Silent March Demanding Return Of Elephant Mahadevi To Nandani Jain Math

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kolhapur: Thousands Take Part In Silent March Demanding Return Of Elephant Mahadevi To Nandani Jain Math
Kolhapur: Thousands Take Part In Silent March Demanding Return Of Elephant Mahadevi To Nandani Jain Math
Kolhapur: Thousands Take Part In Silent March Demanding Return Of Elephant Mahadevi To Nandani Jain Math
Kolhapur: Thousands Take Part In Silent March Demanding Return Of Elephant Mahadevi To Nandani Jain Math

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?