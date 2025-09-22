Kota Viral Video: Drunk Man Elopes With A Minor Girl, Performs Obscene Acts On A Top Of A Police Vehicle, Here’s What Cops Did

It was witnessed in Kota, Rajasthan, where a minor girl and a young man created a commotion after climbing a police jeep. The event happened on September 19, when the police attempted to arrest the two who were reported to be trying to elope in the Rampura locality.

The 22-year-old man, who was allegedly drunk, and the 17-year-old girl got on the roof of a police jeep, throwing ungrateful words and creating a disorderly scene.

Minor Girl, Youth Climb Police Jeep in Viral Drama

Police sources said that the drama was a continuation of a case of a missing person. The teenage girl had disappeared from her house, and her family had reported the issue to Nanta police station in the outskirts of Kota.

On a tip-off, police officers of the adjacent Rampura police station narrowed down on the pair in the Rampura neighbourhood. The young man who happened to be a local is reported to have been with the girl when the police came to arrest them and question the girl.

High-voltage drama on the streets of Kota at midnight. The lover crafted such a story that left even the police stunned. The lover and his beloved climbed onto a police vehicle, causing chaos all around. pic.twitter.com/5DkEFyfuKF — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 22, 2025

Rajasthan Couple Creates Ruckus, Gets Detained

What followed was pure chaos. As the officers got closer to the two and tried to take them to the waiting police jeep where they would be safely transported back to the station, they did not agree with them.

The young people took the girl first to the roof of the vehicle, and then ascended themselves. The couple started shouting slogans, banging on the surface and would not come down.

Traffic was at a halt with people standing by with wondering eyes as they pleaded with the police to take action urgently. The disturbance lasted ten minutes, and in the process, the girl kept shouting, “Let him go.”

They were later overpowered by the police and taken to Rampura Kotwali station. The man has been registered on a case of public obscenity, causing a disturbance and eloping with a minor.

ALSO READ: Caught On Camera: Speeding Lamborghini Worth Rs. 5 Crore Crashes Into A Divider In Mumbai, Wet Road Led To…