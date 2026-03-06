LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death 2026 Assembly elections breaking-news Sangeetha indian navy Ali Mohammad Khan latest news iran israel news whatsapp Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
Home > India > Kristi Noem Steps Down, Markwayne Mullin Takes The Reins As DHS Secretary; Trump Taps “MAGA Warrior” For US Border Security

Kristi Noem Steps Down, Markwayne Mullin Takes The Reins As DHS Secretary; Trump Taps “MAGA Warrior” For US Border Security

Kristi Noem resigns as DHS Secretary; Markwayne Mullin named successor to enforce strict border security. Noem takes Special Envoy role. Controversies include Minneapolis shootings, immigration backlash, lawmaker pressure, and FEMA delays.

Kristi Noem Steps Down, Markwayne Mullin Takes The Reins As DHS Secretary; Trump Taps “MAGA Warrior” For US Border Security

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 6, 2026 01:45:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kristi Noem Steps Down, Markwayne Mullin Takes The Reins As DHS Secretary; Trump Taps “MAGA Warrior” For US Border Security

Kristi Noem Steps Down as Homeland Security Secretary

The power corridors of Washington, D.C., entered a state of excitement after Kristi Noem resigned from her position as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, as this event marked Donald Trump’s first Cabinet-level personnel change during his second presidential term. The administration now faces an immediate shift in its immigration narrative because Noem had become the most important public figure supporting Trump’s deportation program.

President Trump has nominated Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin to replace her in the role she left behind. Trump described him as a “MAGA warrior,” which showed that the government would continue its strict approach to border security.

You Might Be Interested In

Noem’s exit arrives amid rising public criticism of immigration crackdowns, which causes this leadership change to become more than routine politics, as it marks the beginning of a new shift in Trump’s border control policies.

Markwayne Mullin Tapped to Guard the Borders: “A MAGA Warrior Takes Charge”

President Trump declared that Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) will assume the position of Homeland Security Secretary on March 31. Trump described Mullin as a “MAGA warrior” who will implement the administration’s America First policy. He explained that Mullin will begin his duties by securing the borders, halting migrant crime, blocking illegal entries, and stopping the flow of illegal drugs.

Through this appointment, the White House demonstrates its commitment to strict border control measures, which will carry severe consequences while keeping the public informed. Mullin’s tenure will be closely watched due to anticipated vigorous actions and potentially controversial decisions.

What’s Next For Kristi Noem?

Kristi Noem continues her political career while she chooses to pursue other activities. President Trump announced she will take on a new role as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, a high-profile security initiative focused on the Western Hemisphere. The program, set to be officially unveiled on Saturday in Doral, Florida, will put Noem at the forefront of regional security strategy. She exchanged her work at the border within the United States for her new responsibilities, which involve international relations and defense operations in order to maintain her public presence while staying near important events.

Kristi Noem Under Fire: Minneapolis Shootings, Immigration Backlash, Lawmaker Pressure, and FEMA Fumbles – What Went Wrong?

  • Minneapolis Shootings Spark National Debate: The fatal shootings of Ruth Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents during ICE operations triggered nationwide protests and heated political discussions, highlighting public concern over immigration enforcement.

  • Public Protests Against Immigration Policies: The Trump administration faced mounting criticism as Americans expressed disapproval of ICE enforcement methods and Noem’s handling of the situation, prompting plans to modify immigration enforcement strategies.

  • Pressure from Lawmakers: Nearly 190 lawmakers supported the call for Noem’s impeachment following the Minneapolis shootings. Key senators voicing opposition included John Fetterman, Thom Tillis, and Lisa Murkowski, intensifying scrutiny on her leadership.

  • FEMA Relief Delays: Noem faced backlash for slowing Hurricane Helene relief operations by requiring personal approval for all major expenses, drawing criticism for excessive control over FEMA funding and administrative processes.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: America Decides Iran’s Next Supreme Leader: Trump Says He Must Be Involved In…

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 1:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: DHS SecretaryFEMA delayshomeland-securityimmigration-policyKristi NoemMarkwayne MullinMinneapolis shootingsSpecial Envoytrump administrationUS border security

RELATED News

Indian Embassy In UAE Shares Update on Flight Resumptions Amid Middle East Tensions: Relief Flights, Schedules, Advisory, and Helpline Numbers- Check Latest Updates

Who Will Replace CV Ananda Bose? West Bengal Governor Resigns; Governor Shuffle Leaves Mamata Banerjee Unimpressed

Indian Navy Reveals They Began Search And Rescue After Iranian Warship IRIS Dena Sent A Distress Signal, Deployed Aircraft And Two Warships

Who Is CV Ananda Bose? West Bengal Governor Resigns Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections: ‘Spent Enough Time’

Saleem Wastik’s Latest Health Update: Ex-Muslim YouTuber, Who Got Stabbed Near Home, Regains Consciousness In Hospital, See Video Here!

LATEST NEWS

IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Explosions Rock Gulf Cities as US-Iran Conflict Widens: Doha and Manama Hit, Kuwait Under Fresh Missile Attacks, Blasts Near Abu Dhabi Airport

IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By Sanju Samson During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson Channels His Inner Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni During T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

Stock Market Today: Wall Street In Red, Rising Oil Prices Crushes Dow Jones Futures- What It Means for Dalal Street’s Final Trading of the Week

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Jacob Bethell’s Hundred In Vain As India Beat England To Qualify For Final

America Decides Iran’s Next Supreme Leader: Trump Says He Must Be Involved In The Selection, Calls Khamenei Jr. “Unacceptable”- Here’s What We Know

ISL 2025-26: East Bengal and FC Goa Settle For Goalless Stalemate in Kolkata

WATCH: Axar Patel Pulls Off Kapil Dev-Like Catch to Dismiss Harry Brook in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

IND vs ENG: Jofra Archer Joins Lasith Malinga in Unwanted T20 World Cup Record List

Kristi Noem Steps Down, Markwayne Mullin Takes The Reins As DHS Secretary; Trump Taps “MAGA Warrior” For US Border Security

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kristi Noem Steps Down, Markwayne Mullin Takes The Reins As DHS Secretary; Trump Taps “MAGA Warrior” For US Border Security

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kristi Noem Steps Down, Markwayne Mullin Takes The Reins As DHS Secretary; Trump Taps “MAGA Warrior” For US Border Security
Kristi Noem Steps Down, Markwayne Mullin Takes The Reins As DHS Secretary; Trump Taps “MAGA Warrior” For US Border Security
Kristi Noem Steps Down, Markwayne Mullin Takes The Reins As DHS Secretary; Trump Taps “MAGA Warrior” For US Border Security
Kristi Noem Steps Down, Markwayne Mullin Takes The Reins As DHS Secretary; Trump Taps “MAGA Warrior” For US Border Security

QUICK LINKS