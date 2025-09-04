Kuki-Zo Council Agrees To Open NH-02; Tripartite SoO Agreement Signed In New Delhi

In a major development aimed at restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) on Wednesday announced its decision to open National Highway-02 (NH-02) for the free movement of commuters and essential goods. The move comes after a series of meetings between officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and a KZC delegation in New Delhi over the past few days. The KZC also assured full cooperation with security forces deployed by the Government of India to maintain peace along the highway.

On the same day, a tripartite meeting was held in New Delhi among representatives of the MHA, the Government of Manipur, and leaders of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF). The talks concluded with the signing of a Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement on revised terms and conditions. The new ground rules will remain in effect for one year from the date of signing.

Key Provisions of the Agreement

Reaffirmation of Manipur’s territorial integrity.

Recognition of the need for a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace and stability to the state.

Relocation of seven designated camps away from vulnerable conflict zones.

Reduction in the number of designated camps.

Storage of weapons in the nearest CRPF/BSF camps.

Strict physical verification of cadres by security forces to de-list foreign nationals, if any.

The agreement also established that a Joint Monitoring Group will oversee enforcement of the ground rules. Any violations will be dealt with strictly, and repeated breaches could even trigger a review of the SoO Agreement. Officials noted that the dual decisions—the reopening of NH-02 and the renewed SoO pact—mark a significant step toward easing tensions in Manipur and restoring a climate of peace in the state.

