Kuno National Park Sees Historic Moment as Namibian Cheetah Aasha Gives Birth to Five Cubs, India's Total Count Rises to 35

Kuno National Park Sees Historic Moment as Namibian Cheetah Aasha Gives Birth to Five Cubs, India’s Total Count Rises to 35

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday revealed that Aasha, the Namibian cheetah brought to India under Project Cheetah, has delivered five cubs. With this development, the number of surviving cubs has risen to 24, taking India’s total cheetah population to 35.

Namibian Cheetah Aasha Gives Birth to Five Cubs. Photo: X
Namibian Cheetah Aasha Gives Birth to Five Cubs. Photo: X

Last updated: February 7, 2026 16:19:59 IST

Kuno National Park Sees Historic Moment as Namibian Cheetah Aasha Gives Birth to Five Cubs, India’s Total Count Rises to 35

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday revealed that Aasha, the Namibian cheetah brought to India under Project Cheetah, has delivered five cubs. With this development, the number of surviving cubs has risen to 24, taking India’s total cheetah population to 35.

Sharing the update on X, Yadav said the cubs were born at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. “Kuno Welcomes the Birth of FIVE Cubs. Aasha’s legacy leaps forward–India welcomes her five adorable cubs! A moment of immense pride and joy for Project Cheetah as Aasha, the Namibian cheetah and a proud second-time mother, gave birth to five cubs on 7th February 2026 at Kuno National Park. With this, the tally of Indian-born surviving cubs rises to 24, marking the eighth successful cheetah litter on Indian soil–a significant milestone in India’s cheetah conservation journey, undertaken and nurtured under the environmentally-conscious leadership of PM Narendra Modi…” he wrote.

India’s Cheetah Count Reaches 35

The Environment Minister further hailed the field staff and veterinarians for their dedicated work in protecting and conserving the wildlife. He also highlighted that the total Cheetah population has risen to 35 with the birth of Aasha’s cubs.

“This joyous achievement stands as a shining testimony to the unwavering dedication, skill, and commitment of the field staff and veterinarians working tirelessly on the ground. May Aasha and her cubs thrive, flourish, and sprint India’s cheetah story to even greater success. With their arrival, the total cheetah population in India now stands at 35. A truly historic and heart-warming moment for wildlife conservation in India,” he said.

MP to Receive 8 More Cheetahs from Botswana

Earlier on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said that eight additional cheetahs would arrive in the state from Botswana at the end of February.

CM Yadav also emphasised that he held detailed discussions with Bhupender Yadav regarding the required cooperation and arrangements for the cheetah reintroduction program.

The Chief Minister met with Union Minister Yadav in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed issues related to tourism development, expansion of reserve forests, and wildlife conservation in the state.

Project Cheetah Aims to Restore Species

After the meeting, he told reporters, “Today, I met with Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav, discussed tourism development, expansion of reserve forests, and wildlife conservation in the state. We are transporting wild buffalo from Assam to Madhya Pradesh and need assistance with the relocation. Additionally, eight cheetahs will also arrive in MP from Botswana on February 28, and we discussed the necessary cooperation and arrangements for the arrival of the big cat.”

Meanwhile, ‘Project Cheetah’ is India’s world-first intercontinental translocation project, which was kick-started on September 17, 2022. The aim of the project was to reintroduce the cheetah in India, which went extinct in the country in 1952.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 4:19 PM IST
Kuno National Park Sees Historic Moment as Namibian Cheetah Aasha Gives Birth to Five Cubs, India’s Total Count Rises to 35

Kuno National Park Sees Historic Moment as Namibian Cheetah Aasha Gives Birth to Five Cubs, India’s Total Count Rises to 35
Kuno National Park Sees Historic Moment as Namibian Cheetah Aasha Gives Birth to Five Cubs, India’s Total Count Rises to 35
Kuno National Park Sees Historic Moment as Namibian Cheetah Aasha Gives Birth to Five Cubs, India’s Total Count Rises to 35
Kuno National Park Sees Historic Moment as Namibian Cheetah Aasha Gives Birth to Five Cubs, India’s Total Count Rises to 35

