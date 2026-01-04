LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Lack Of Understanding Of Sanatan Dharma': Giriraj Singh On Abhishek Banerjee's 'Snake' Remark

‘Lack Of Understanding Of Sanatan Dharma’: Giriraj Singh On Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Snake’ Remark

Union Minister Giriraj Singh hit back at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for likening the BJP to a “snake,” saying the remark showed ignorance of Sanatan Dharma. Singh cited Sheshnag, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Ram-Lakshman to defend BJP ideology.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh (PHOTO: X)
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (PHOTO: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 4, 2026 18:22:23 IST

‘Lack Of Understanding Of Sanatan Dharma’: Giriraj Singh On Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Snake’ Remark

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticised Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee for comparing the Bharatiya Janata Party to a “snake,” saying the remark reflected a lack of understanding of Sanatan Dharma.

Singh stated that in Hindu tradition, Lord Vishnu rests on Sheshnag, and Lord Lakshman is regarded as an incarnation of Sheshnag.

He further said that BJP members identify with the ideals of Lord Ram and Lakshman, whom he described as symbols of the fight against evil. Emphasising democratic principles, Singh added that political power ultimately rests with the people.

In Hinduism, Sheshnag (Adi-Shesha) is a divine serpent, believed to have existed since the beginning of creation. His many hoods form the sacred resting place of Lord Vishnu. On the other hand, Lord Ram is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu in the Hindu tradition.

“He lacks knowledge. In India’s Sanatan Dharma, Lord Vishnu sits on Sheshnag. Lakshman was an incarnation of Sheshnag, and he destroyed demons.

Therefore, Abhishek Banerjee should not forget that we are descendants of Lakshman and Ram, and we will destroy the demons… In a democracy, the power lies with the people. The Hindus of Bengal will chase away Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee,” Giriraj Singh told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the party is like a “snake” that will bite if allowed to stay.

Addressing a rally in Alipurduar during his ‘Abar Jitbe Bangla’ campaign ahead of the upcoming elections, Banerjee urged voters to stand in the queue and teach the BJP a lesson through EVMs.

“BJP is like a snake. If you keep 1 or 18 in your backyard, eventually it will bite you. This time in the upcoming elections, ensure that no snake is there in Alipurduar. I am 10 times more stubborn than the BJP, and against this behaviour, only the BJP bows down. In the upcoming polls, stand in the queue to teach them a lesson through EVM. Those who want to change the constitution will eventually be removed from power,” Banerjee said during the rally.

On Friday, the TMC MP kicked off his month-long ‘Abar Jitbe Bangla’ campaign from South 24 Parganas ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The yatra focuses on highlighting the achievements of Mamata Banerjee’s tenure in Bengal while pressing the BJP on several issues. The development comes amid an escalating political confrontation between the TMC and the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s electoral rolls. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 6:21 PM IST
Tags: Abhishek BanerjeeBharatiya Janata PartyGiriraj Singh

‘Lack Of Understanding Of Sanatan Dharma’: Giriraj Singh On Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Snake’ Remark

QUICK LINKS