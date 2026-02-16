LIVE TV
Home > India > Las Vegas Horror: Mother Fatally Shoots Her Cheerleader Daughter In A Hotel Room, Then Shoots Herself In Tragic Murder-Suicide, Cops Recover Note

Las Vegas Horror: Mother Fatally Shoots Her Cheerleader Daughter In A Hotel Room, Then Shoots Herself In Tragic Murder-Suicide, Cops Recover Note

A mother shot and killed her cheerleader daughter in a hotel room in Las Vegas before taking her own life in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Addi Smith and her mom
Addi Smith and her mom

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Published: February 16, 2026 19:42:12 IST

Las Vegas Horror: Mother Fatally Shoots Her Cheerleader Daughter In A Hotel Room, Then Shoots Herself In Tragic Murder-Suicide, Cops Recover Note

A mother shot and killed her cheerleader daughter in a hotel room in Las Vegas before taking her own life in an apparent murder-suicide, police said. 

Preliminary information indicates the mother and daughter were in Las Vegas for a cheer or dance competition. 

Their bodies were found on Sunday in a room at the Rio Hotel & Casino, along with what authorities described as an apparent suicide note after the pair failed to show up for a cheer competition, according to authorities.

Police believe the mom, fatally shot her daughter sometime late Saturday before turning the gun on herself.

Police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her daughter after they were found dead inside a room at the Rio in the area of the 3700 block of W. Flamingo Road near South Valley View Boulevard on Sunday.

Police haven’t released their names but confirmed the mom and daughter were in town for the cheer meet.

Utah Xtreme Cheer previously shared a message on social media stating that team member Addi Smith and her mother, Tawnia McGeehan, had gone missing in Las Vegas before the competition. The team later posted an update announcing that the pre-teen, a resident of Salt Lake City, had died shortly after police made the tragic discovery in a hotel room.

“With the heaviest hearts, we share the devastating news that our sweet athlete Addi has passed away,” the cheer team said in a statement.

“We are completely heartbroken. No words do the situation justice. She was so beyond loved, and she will always be a part of the UXC family.”

The mother was in her mid-30s, and the daughter was a preteen, police said.

According to Lt. Robert Price, LVMPD Dispatch received a call at 10:45 a.m. requesting a welfare check on a mother and daughter. Officers responded, met with hotel security, and went to the room, where they repeatedly knocked and called but received no response. Police then cleared the call.

However, hotel security continued to receive calls from concerned family members and friends asking them to keep searching for the pair in the casino, authorities said. At approximately 2:30 p.m., security returned to the room and, after additional unanswered knocks and calls, chose to enter.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the information is preliminary and more details will be provided when available.

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 7:42 PM IST
