Madagascar: 59 Dead, Thousands Displaced As Tropical Cyclone Gezani Wreaks Havoc, Nearly 5,00,000 Affected

At least 59 people were killed when Cyclone Gezani hit Madagascar last week, the disaster management office reported Monday, as officials evaluate the damage caused by the second tropical storm to strike the Indian Ocean island nation this year.

Last updated: February 16, 2026 18:13 IST

At least 59 people were killed when Cyclone Gezani hit Madagascar last week, the disaster management office reported Monday, as officials evaluate the damage caused by the second tropical storm to strike the Indian Ocean island nation this year.

Ten days after Cyclone Fytia tore through Madagascar, the even more powerful Cyclone Gezani devastated large parts of the port city of Toamasina.

According to the National Bureau for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC), the cyclone displaced 16,428, while 15 people remain missing, 804 were injured and 423,986 were classified as affected by the disaster.

Gezani barrelled through the country just 10 days after Tropical Cyclone Fytia killed 14 people and displaced over 31,000, according to the United Nations’ humanitarian office.

At its peak, Gezani had sustained winds of about 185 km (115 miles) per hour, with gusts rising to nearly 270 km per hour – powerful enough to rip metal sheeting from rooftops and uproot large trees.

The cyclone moved westward across the Mozambique Channel, bringing heavy winds and waves of up to 10 metres in the southern end of Mozambique, its weather service said in a statement.

The weather system has since curved back eastward over the channel, and forecasts show it looping toward Madagascar again, with a second landfall expected in southwestern Madagascar on Monday.

Authorities have placed Ampanihy district in southwestern Madagascar on red alert, with Gezani forecast to pass about 100 km off its coast on Monday evening, bringing winds of around 65 km/h but no heavy rainfall, the weather service said.

With inputs from Reuters

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 6:16 PM IST
