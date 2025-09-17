Lionel Messi Sends Special Gift To PM Modi On His 75th Birthday, Plans Visit To India
Argentina’s star footballer Lionel Messi has gifted a signed 2022 FIFA World Cup jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. Sports promoter Satadru Dutta confirmed that Messi also conveyed his wishes to Indian fans and expressed happiness about visiting the country.

Argentina’s football legend Lionel Messi has gifted a signed 2022 FIFA World Cup jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, celebrated on September 17.

Sports entrepreneur Satadru Dutta confirmed the news, stating that Messi conveyed his good wishes to Indian fans and expressed happiness about visiting India later this year.

The gesture highlights Messi’s connection with Indian supporters who have long admired him. This signed jersey has added special significance to Modi’s milestone birthday, creating excitement among football fans across the country who eagerly await the Argentine star’s arrival in India.

Messi to Visit India in December

According to the official itinerary, Lionel Messi will arrive in India from December 13 to 15. His tour will start in Kolkata on December 13, followed by Mumbai on December 14, and finally New Delhi on December 15.

During his visit, he is scheduled to attend major events at Salt Lake Stadium, Wankhede Stadium, and Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Promoter Satadru Dutta said efforts are underway to arrange a meeting between Messi and Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi. This visit will mark Messi’s first trip to India’s financial and political capitals, making it a landmark moment for his fans.

Promoter Confirms Tour Details

Satadru Dutta, sports promoter of Messi’s India tour, confirmed that the football icon will meet his fans and attend events in three major Indian cities.

He added that Messi’s team is excited about the trip, and Indian fans can expect memorable interactions during the events. The promoter explained that Messi wanted to personally greet his Indian fans, many of whom have passionately supported Argentina in international tournaments. Dutta also stated that preparations for logistics and security are underway to ensure the smooth execution of Messi’s tour across Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi in December.

The Argentine Football Association announced that the world champion team will play a friendly match in Kerala in November ahead of Messi’s India visit. The Kerala Football Association, in collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), is finalising arrangements including the venue.

The upcoming friendly has already generated huge excitement in India, where football enjoys immense popularity, particularly in Kerala. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Argentina in action on Indian soil. The match is expected to further strengthen the cultural and sporting links between India and Argentina, while boosting India’s football profile globally.

