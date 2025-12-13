LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high bill gates AQI Delhi federal reserve Narges Mohammadi lionel messi H-1B lawsuit thailand Comex silver all-time high
LIVE TV
Home > India > [LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (13.12.2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (13.12.2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (13.12.2025) LIVE: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw will be announced at 1 PM. 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Winning Ticket will be announced soon. Check the Complete Winner List.

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (13.12.2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 13, 2025 10:16:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (13.12.2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 13-12-2025 Live Updates: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draws will be announced at 1 PM, 6 PM & 8 PM, with the first-prize winning ticket worth ₹1 crore revealed. We share daily updates on the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery will be officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department will announce the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

RESULT OUT OF DEAR VICTORY LOTTERY(1 PM)

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorised Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 10:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 1 PM Result13 DECEMBER 20256 pm result8 PM Resultdear lotterylottery result todaylottery Sambadlottery winnerslucky drawNagaland LotteryNagaland state lotteryNagaland State Lottery Sambad ResultRs 1 crore prizeSaturday lottery

RELATED News

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (13.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi Weather Update: Rain To Return In Delhi? UP On Yellow Alert, Check Weather Forecast

Geminid Meteor Shower 2025: Looking For Weekend Plans? Here’s When And How To See 100 Shooting Stars

Luthras’ Deportation Process Awaits Issuance Of Emergency Travel Certificates, CBI Team To Fly To Thailand To Get Them Back

Assam Woman Arrested Over Suspected Pakistan Link As Investigators Uncover Mysterious Money Trail In Tense, Shocking Twist

LATEST NEWS

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (13.12.2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Trump Considers Warsh Or Hassett To Lead Fed, Wants ‘Smart Voice’ On Interest Rate Decisions

Iran Arrests Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi In What Supporters Call A ‘Brutal’ Detention

India’s Forex Reserves Rise To USD 687 Billion Amid Gold Gains, Maintaining Strong External Sector Buffer: RBI

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives In Kolkata With Son AbRam Ahead Of Meeting Football Legend Lionel Messi

Why Jemima Khan Has Urged Elon Musk To Intervene Over X Posts On Her Imprisoned Ex-Husband Imran Khan?

‘Nobody Goes Crazy Like This For A President’ December Night Turns Historic As Lionel Messi Lands In Kolkata At 3:00 AM, Watch Viral Videos Of Fans

Why Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Is Being Challenged By 20 US States- What It Means For Indians? Explained

After Deadly Border Clashes, Thailand And Cambodia Agree To Renew Ceasefire, Says Trump

Euphoria Season 3 Teaser From HBO Sparks Frenzy As Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Ignite Dramatic New Twists

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (13.12.2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (13.12.2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (13.12.2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (13.12.2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (13.12.2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (13.12.2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

QUICK LINKS