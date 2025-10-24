LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana AQI levels California crash benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > India > [LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today Live: Shillong Teer is a popular lottery game rooted in archery, conducted daily in Meghalaya. The game is played in two rounds, and participants place bets by predicting the number of arrows that will strike the target. This report provides the winning numbers for all Teer draws held on October 24, 2025.

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: October 24, 2025 09:21:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Result Today Live Updates October 24, 2025: Shillong Teer, a legal lottery based on archery, is played daily in Meghalaya under the supervision of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Ground. The game not only offers participants a chance to win cash rewards but also helps in encouraging archery among the younger generation.

Teer Results for October 24, 2025: Winning Numbers from All Major Games
Check the latest outcomes from key Teer draws held on October 24, 2025, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.

FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
XX XX

Common Numbers for October 24

Shillong Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced soon

  • House: To be announced soon

  • Ending: To be announced soon

Juwai Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced shortly
  • House: To be announced shortly
  • Ending: To be announced shortly

Winning Numbers for October 24, 2025

Shillong Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:30 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:30 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Juwai Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:35 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:35 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Juwai Teer

  • First Round Result: 2:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 3:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Shillong Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:10 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Khanapara Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:30 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Night Teer Result

  • First Round Result 8:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 9:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

How to Play Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is conducted in two rounds. In the first round, professional archers shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.

  • Players must pick a number between 0 and 99, predicting the exact count of arrows hitting the target.

  • Tickets are available in denominations of ₹1, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50, and can only be purchased through authorized agents.

Prize Money Structure

  • Correct guess in Round 1 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹80

  • Correct guess in Round 2 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹60

  • Correct guess in both rounds with ₹1 each → Win up to ₹4,000

Other Popular Teer Games in Meghalaya

  • Juwai Teer

  • Shillong Morning Teer

  • Khanapara Teer

  • Jowai Ladrymbai Teer

  • Shillong Night Teer

  • Night Teer Results

Stay tuned for live updates and complete Shillong Teer results!

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 9:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jowai Ladrymbai Teer ResultJuwai Teer ResultKhanapara Teer ResultMeghalaya Lottery ResultShillong Lottery Result TodayShillong Morning Teer ResultShillong Night Teer ResultShillong Teer 24 october 2025Shillong Teer Lottery ResultShillong Teer Lottery Result TodayShillong Teer Result TodayTeer Common NumbersTeer Result Live Updates

RELATED News

Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Fire: Over 20 Feared Dead After Collision In Kurnool

Cloud Seeding In Delhi: How Artificial Rain Works As City Awaits Relief From Severe AQI, All You Need To Know

Top 10 Government Jobs in India 2025 with Highest Starting Salaries- #3 Will Shock You

Woman Gangraped By Five Men Who Posed As Police Informers, Three Arrested

UP Horror: Man Murders Wife, Buries Her Body Under Bed, Sleeps Over It For Next 12 Days, Police Arrests Him With Help From…

LATEST NEWS

Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia away from team to attend personal matter

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Apple begins shipping AI servers from Houston factory 

Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia away from team to attend personal matter

Writers Guild plans to oppose Paramount-Warner Bros merger, Bloomberg News reports

What White House Said After Indian Origin Driver Kills Three In California?

UPDATE 5-NHL Standings

Reversal of weak dollar may test Asia's resilience to tariffs, IMF says

Japan's century-old Fujikura rides AI data centre boom to become Nikkei standout

UPDATE 2-NHL Standings

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

QUICK LINKS