LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Lover Marriage Fear? 18-Year-Old NEET Topper Killed By Father And Uncle In Gujarat

Lover Marriage Fear? 18-Year-Old NEET Topper Killed By Father And Uncle In Gujarat

18-year-old NEET topper Chandrika Choudhary was strangled to death by her father and uncle in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district after they opposed her relationship. Police have arrested her uncle, while the search for her absconding father continues.

NEET Topper Killed By Father And Uncle In Gujarat
NEET Topper Killed By Father And Uncle In Gujarat

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 13, 2025 14:27:17 IST

In Banaskantha district of Gujarat, police reported that 18-year-old Chandrika Choudhary, who scored 478 marks in NEET and earned a seat in a government medical college, was killed by her father and uncle. Despite her achievement, the family opposed her higher studies, fearing she might fall in love and marry someone of her choice. They considered this a disgrace to the family.

Family Imposed Restrictions Before Murder

Police said Chandrika’s uncle, Shivram Choudhary, visited colleges and saw boys and girls studying together. He then advised her father not to send her away for studies. The family confiscated her mobile phone, restricted her from social media, and assigned her household chores. During this time, they discovered her relationship with 23-year-old Haresh Chaudhary.

FIR Details Planned Killing

The FIR stated that on June 24, following her father’s instructions, Shivram mixed intoxicants into Chandrika’s milk. Once she became drowsy, they took her to a store room and strangled her with a dupatta. The family tried to present her death as suicide, telling villagers different stories, including that she had a heart attack or took her own life, and asked them to keep quiet.

Police Arrest Uncle, Search for Father

Before her death, Haresh filed a habeas corpus petition in the Gujarat High Court after she went missing under suspicious circumstances. Chandrika was killed days before the court hearing. Police found the murder was planned and took place on June 25. Authorities have arrested her uncle Shivram, while her father remains absconding. The search for him is ongoing.

Must Read: Identity Discloser Of A Minor Rape Victim: Delhi Court Acquits Swati Maliwal

Tags: NEET Topper

RELATED News

CJI BR Gavai Assures To Examine A Plea Challenging Relocation Of Stray Dogs From Delhi
Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 13: ECI Says No Claim Received By Any Political Parties, 17665 Electors Submitted Individual Objections
UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Enhanced Security Across All Zoos, National Parks
79 Years Of Freedom: Are Indian Women Truly Independent?
Beyond Mahatma Gandhi And Bhagat Singh: The Unsung Heroes Of India’s Freedom Struggle

LATEST NEWS

Delhi-NCR Stray Dogs Removal Case: Kichcha Sudeepa Urges Adoption Over Captivity, Says, ‘They Didn’t Choose The Streets’
Odell Beckham Jr. Slams Retirement Rumors, Hints At More To Come
Pete Alonso Breaks Darryl Strawberry’s Longstanding Mets Home Run Record
How Volodymyr Zelenskyy Is Still Ukrainian President Even After His Term Ended? Know Real Reason
When Sridevi Spoke About Her Next Life Years Before Her Tragic Death: ‘Koi Change Usme…’
Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!
LSG May Part Ways With Zaheer Khan, New Mentor To Take Over With Expanded Role: Reports
Armaan Malik In Trouble As Court Summons YouTuber And His Two Wives Over Bigamy And Religious Offence
Top 7 Luxury Watches Owned By Billionaires: Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Rolex & More
Top 10 Countries Where Stray Dogs Roam Freely
Lover Marriage Fear? 18-Year-Old NEET Topper Killed By Father And Uncle In Gujarat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lover Marriage Fear? 18-Year-Old NEET Topper Killed By Father And Uncle In Gujarat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lover Marriage Fear? 18-Year-Old NEET Topper Killed By Father And Uncle In Gujarat
Lover Marriage Fear? 18-Year-Old NEET Topper Killed By Father And Uncle In Gujarat
Lover Marriage Fear? 18-Year-Old NEET Topper Killed By Father And Uncle In Gujarat
Lover Marriage Fear? 18-Year-Old NEET Topper Killed By Father And Uncle In Gujarat

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?