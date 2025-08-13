Lover Marriage Fear? 18-Year-Old NEET Topper Killed By Father And Uncle In Gujarat

In Banaskantha district of Gujarat, police reported that 18-year-old Chandrika Choudhary, who scored 478 marks in NEET and earned a seat in a government medical college, was killed by her father and uncle. Despite her achievement, the family opposed her higher studies, fearing she might fall in love and marry someone of her choice. They considered this a disgrace to the family.

Family Imposed Restrictions Before Murder

Police said Chandrika’s uncle, Shivram Choudhary, visited colleges and saw boys and girls studying together. He then advised her father not to send her away for studies. The family confiscated her mobile phone, restricted her from social media, and assigned her household chores. During this time, they discovered her relationship with 23-year-old Haresh Chaudhary.

FIR Details Planned Killing

The FIR stated that on June 24, following her father’s instructions, Shivram mixed intoxicants into Chandrika’s milk. Once she became drowsy, they took her to a store room and strangled her with a dupatta. The family tried to present her death as suicide, telling villagers different stories, including that she had a heart attack or took her own life, and asked them to keep quiet.

Police Arrest Uncle, Search for Father

Before her death, Haresh filed a habeas corpus petition in the Gujarat High Court after she went missing under suspicious circumstances. Chandrika was killed days before the court hearing. Police found the murder was planned and took place on June 25. Authorities have arrested her uncle Shivram, while her father remains absconding. The search for him is ongoing.

