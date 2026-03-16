LPG Cylinder Prices Today (March 16): Check Domestic And Commercial Gas Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai And Other Major Cities

Prices of LPG across India are at the same level as on March 16, 2026, following another price rise due to a recent revision earlier this month. According to the most recent report, a 14.2 kg domestic LPG Cylinder in New Delhi now costs Rs 913 after being raised from Rs 853.

Commercial LPG cylinders19 kg used by businesses such as hotels and restaurants, have also gone up in price. Prices for the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders in Delhi have increased from approximately Rs 1,884.50 to approximately Rs 1,910.00 since March 1, 2026.

Reasons for Price Differences OF LPG Cylinders

These recent price increases across many of India’s largest cities have caused the price of cooking gas to rise for consumers who purchase domestic cylinders. The current price for the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Mumbai is Rs 912.50; in Kolkata, the price is Rs 939 and in Chennai, the price is Rs 928.50. The new price of commercial cylinders is approximately as follows: Rs 1,836 in Mumbai; Rs 1,988.50 in Kolkata; and Rs 2,043.50 in Chennai.

The Rs 60 price increase on the first of March 2026 represented the first significant increase in the cost of an LPG cylinder at home in almost a year, taking the price in Delhi to Rs 913 per cylinder. Prices for commercial cylinders increased even more, ranging from Rs 115 to Rs 144 depending on the location of the businesses that use these cylinders.

Local taxes, transportation costs and distributor markup are added to the base price determined by the oil marketing companies; therefore, prices do not vary greatly from place to place depending on the location. However, nearby Gurgaon will show an average price of approximately Rs 921.50 for a domestic cylinder and Rs 1,901.50 for a commercial cylinder.

LPG Price Impact on Households and Businesses

These increases in price come at a time when many areas are experiencing supply issues. Many of the reports suggest that businesses have encountered difficulties due to a shortage of commercial LPG, but officials continue to monitor supply and distribution to avoid disruption.

As it stands at this time, the increases in price have affected households throughout the country; therefore, consumers will continue to pay around Rs 900 or more to purchase 14.2 kg of LPG to cook or heat their homes. In addition, businesses will have to incur the extra cost as part of their operating expenses. Given the continuing volatility in global energy markets, prices for LPG will continue to fluctuate over the next several months.

Also Read: Gas Cylinders Price Today (March 15): How Much Will Domestic And Commercial LPG Cost You As Black Market Prices Skyrocket? Check Pan-India Rates Here