Lucknow Shocker: Live-In Partner Brutally Slits Her Engineer Boyfriend’s Throat After Heated Argument Gets Ugly, The Reason Will Leave You Stunned

A sensational case of murder came to the fore in Lucknow when an engineer was found dead inside a house in Salarganj village under BBD police station limits. Investigations revealed that his girlfriend, who resided with him, had committed the murder following a heated argument late Sunday night. The couple was staying together with the woman’s two daughters.

The woman, after committing the murder, stayed inside the house with her daughters for almost ten hours before informing police on Monday morning. The police arrested the woman and both daughters and started collecting evidence from the crime spot.

Couple Lived Together Despite Family Opposition

The deceased, Surya Pratap Singh, 33, was originally from Deoria. He was working in the city as an executive engineer with Eveready Company. He was staying in Janakipuram along with his family. He got acquainted with Ratna, a 46-year-old widow, staying in the neighbourhood. Surya started teaching Ratna’s daughters, and over time they grew close to each other.

Their families strongly opposed the affair, but both continued to meet each other. When pressure increased, Surya moved in with Ratna and her daughters at a rented house in Salarganj. Neighbours told police that the couple often fought and their arguments could be heard outside the house.

Argument at Night, Murder Soon After, Police Informed Hours Later

According to police, Surya and Ratna fought again around 11 pm on Sunday. During the argument, Ratna and her daughters attacked Surya and killed him. After committing the murder, they left the body in one room and spent the entire night sitting in another room.

On Monday morning, at around 9 am, Ratna called up the police and confessed to her crime. Police officers and the village head reached the house and confirmed the murder. Surya’s father Narendra Singh also reached the spot and accused Ratna and her daughters of killing his son by throwing him down and slitting his throat with a knife.

The police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. A forensic team examined the house and collected samples from the crime scene. The DCP also inspected the area. Neighbours told police that the couple’s fights had become routine, which made them ignore the shouting on the night of the murder. Surya’s father said Surya used to tutor Ratna’s daughters and helped the family after Ratna’s husband died. He said she lived on Surya’s income and had denied the affair whenever questioned by him. He said he last spoke to Surya on Sunday and received money from him before the incident came to light.

