LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister indian-rice-exports China news Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister indian-rice-exports China news Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister indian-rice-exports China news Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister indian-rice-exports China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister indian-rice-exports China news Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister indian-rice-exports China news Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister indian-rice-exports China news Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe Aviation Minister indian-rice-exports China news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Lucknow Shocker: Live-In Partner Brutally Slits Her Engineer Boyfriend’s Throat After Heated Argument Gets Ugly, The Reason Will Leave You Stunned

Lucknow Shocker: Live-In Partner Brutally Slits Her Engineer Boyfriend’s Throat After Heated Argument Gets Ugly, The Reason Will Leave You Stunned

A 33-year-old engineer from Lucknow was murdered by his live-in partner after a late-night fight at their rented house in Salarganj village. Police said the woman and her two daughters killed Surya Pratap Singh around 11 pm on Sunday and stayed inside the house until morning before calling the police. The couple had been living together despite strong family opposition.

Lucknow Shocker: Live-In Partner Brutally Slits Her Engineer Boyfriend’s Throat After Heated Argument Gets Ugly, The Reason Will Leave You Stunned

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 9, 2025 16:39:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lucknow Shocker: Live-In Partner Brutally Slits Her Engineer Boyfriend’s Throat After Heated Argument Gets Ugly, The Reason Will Leave You Stunned

A sensational case of murder came to the fore in Lucknow when an engineer was found dead inside a house in Salarganj village under BBD police station limits. Investigations revealed that his girlfriend, who resided with him, had committed the murder following a heated argument late Sunday night. The couple was staying together with the woman’s two daughters.

The woman, after committing the murder, stayed inside the house with her daughters for almost ten hours before informing police on Monday morning. The police arrested the woman and both daughters and started collecting evidence from the crime spot.

Couple Lived Together Despite Family Opposition

The deceased, Surya Pratap Singh, 33, was originally from Deoria. He was working in the city as an executive engineer with Eveready Company. He was staying in Janakipuram along with his family. He got acquainted with Ratna, a 46-year-old widow, staying in the neighbourhood. Surya started teaching Ratna’s daughters, and over time they grew close to each other.

Their families strongly opposed the affair, but both continued to meet each other. When pressure increased, Surya moved in with Ratna and her daughters at a rented house in Salarganj. Neighbours told police that the couple often fought and their arguments could be heard outside the house.

Argument at Night, Murder Soon After, Police Informed Hours Later

According to police, Surya and Ratna fought again around 11 pm on Sunday. During the argument, Ratna and her daughters attacked Surya and killed him. After committing the murder, they left the body in one room and spent the entire night sitting in another room.

On Monday morning, at around 9 am, Ratna called up the police and confessed to her crime. Police officers and the village head reached the house and confirmed the murder. Surya’s father Narendra Singh also reached the spot and accused Ratna and her daughters of killing his son by throwing him down and slitting his throat with a knife.

The police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. A forensic team examined the house and collected samples from the crime scene. The DCP also inspected the area. Neighbours told police that the couple’s fights had become routine, which made them ignore the shouting on the night of the murder. Surya’s father said Surya used to tutor Ratna’s daughters and helped the family after Ratna’s husband died. He said she lived on Surya’s income and had denied the affair whenever questioned by him. He said he last spoke to Surya on Sunday and received money from him before the incident came to light.

Must Read: Who Is Arshad Madani? Jamiat Chief Sparks Row After Saying Muslims Cannot Recite Vande Mataram: ‘Will Not Worship Anyone Except…’

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 4:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Engineer Murderedlucknow murder

RELATED News

Kerala Lottery Results Today December 09, 2025: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-497 Lucky Draw TUESDAY Result POSTPONED – Check New Date and Time

Big Update For Train Travellers: Is Water Still Free On Rajdhani Express? IRCTC Provides Major Update

Who Is Arshad Madani? Jamiat Chief Sparks Row After Saying Muslims Cannot Recite Vande Mataram: ‘Will Not Worship Anyone Except…’

‘IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Passenger Safety Non-Negotiable’: Aviation Minister’s BIG Statement In Lok Sabha on Flight Chaos

‘It Is Directed To Reduce The Schedule By 5%:’ DGCA Orders IndiGo; Revised Schedule To Be Submitted By Dec 10

LATEST NEWS

Good News For iPhone Users, Apple Rolls Out New Upgrade, Allows Sending Message Via Satellite In This Country

Who Is ‘Dhurandhar’ Director Aditya Dhar? From Post Uri Attack Setback To Career Defining Comeback

Russian An-22 Military Plane Crashes Near Moscow With Seven On Board

What Is The Conflict Between Thailand And Cambodia? New Civilian Deaths Reported As Dispute Extends To Border Area

IPL 2026 Auction: Top Youngsters Who Can Become Overnight Millionaires

CG Police Constable Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PET and Trade Test Scorecard at cgpolice.gov.in

Family Tracks Missing Grandmother Through Necklace’s Hidden GPS In Mumbai; What Are These Devices, Their Cost And Availability

South Korea Scrambled Its Fighter Jets After Chinese and Russian Military Planes Entered Its Air Defense Zone

Indonesia: Massive Blaze Kills Atleast 20 In Jakarta After Fire Engulfs Seven-Story Building

Afghanistan: Taliban Arrest Four Young Men For Behaving Like Peaky Blinders, Authorities Claim The Youths Were Accused Of…

Lucknow Shocker: Live-In Partner Brutally Slits Her Engineer Boyfriend’s Throat After Heated Argument Gets Ugly, The Reason Will Leave You Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lucknow Shocker: Live-In Partner Brutally Slits Her Engineer Boyfriend’s Throat After Heated Argument Gets Ugly, The Reason Will Leave You Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lucknow Shocker: Live-In Partner Brutally Slits Her Engineer Boyfriend’s Throat After Heated Argument Gets Ugly, The Reason Will Leave You Stunned
Lucknow Shocker: Live-In Partner Brutally Slits Her Engineer Boyfriend’s Throat After Heated Argument Gets Ugly, The Reason Will Leave You Stunned
Lucknow Shocker: Live-In Partner Brutally Slits Her Engineer Boyfriend’s Throat After Heated Argument Gets Ugly, The Reason Will Leave You Stunned
Lucknow Shocker: Live-In Partner Brutally Slits Her Engineer Boyfriend’s Throat After Heated Argument Gets Ugly, The Reason Will Leave You Stunned

QUICK LINKS