LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Found Dead In The Satpura Reserve

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Found Dead In The Satpura Reserve

A tiger has been found dead in the Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district.

Tiger representative image (Photo Credit- Pinterest)
Tiger representative image (Photo Credit- Pinterest)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 13, 2025 21:37:14 IST

A tiger has been found dead in the Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district. The officials have suspected that the tiger lost his life following a territorial fight. Tiger T-66, aged 11-12 years, was found dead in the Lagda beat of the reserve. A patrolling team had found the tiger dead on August 13, 2025, Tuesday. After the discovery of the dead tiger, it was reported to the higher authorities, an official said on Wednesday. According to an official, “Prima facie, the cause of the death was found to be a territorial fight with some other tiger in the area,” as reported in the PTI. 

Increasing tiger fatalities in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, the tiger fatalities in Madhya Pradesh have been increasing as reported in the Bhaskar English. According to the latest data from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), 29 tigers have lost their lives in the state in just the first six months of 2025. The average of these fatalities is five deaths a month.

Tiger fatalities in 2024 

In 2024, 46 tiger fatalities were reported in Madhya Pradesh and this marked the highest number of tiger deaths in India. This figure has been reported since the inception of Project Tiger in 1973. The 2024 data marked an increase from 34 deaths in 2021 to 43 tiger deaths in 2022. 

What could be done to reduce the tiger deaths?

To protect tigers, following steps could be undertaken-

Habitat Protection:

•    Secure and Expand Protected Areas:

The authorities should establish and strengthen national parks and reserves which are large enough to support a good number of tiger populations. 

•    Restore the Degraded Habitats:

Reforestation and habitat implementation projects should be implemented to improve the quality and connectivity of tiger habitats. 
 

Also read: Three Men Arrested For Poisoning And Killing 5 Tigers In MM Hills Sanctuary In K’taka

Tags: Satpura Tiger ReserveSatpura Tiger Reserve newsSatpura Tiger Reserve tiger dead

RELATED News

Delhi Introduces Single-Window System for Ramlila Permissions, Reduces Costs
Maoist Killed In A Joint Operation In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa
Rahul Gandhi Expresses Life Threat During Savarkar Defamation Hearing Submits Protection Plea
US State Department Sanctions Critical Mineral Traffickers In DRC
BSF Launches Combing Operation To Trace Bangladeshi Miscreants In Meghalaya

LATEST NEWS

Russia Says Ukraine Must Withdraw, Abandon NATO Bid for Peace
FC Goa’s Miracle Night, Two Goals That Rescued Indian Football
Will You Get Your DA Arrears? Here’s What The Centre Said in Parliament
Tense Alaska Meet Incoming? Trump Ponders Raising Court Hacking Scandal with Putin
Kalyan Chaubey Praises Landmark Legislation As AIFF Ends A Four Decade Wait
ICICI Bank Minimum Balance: The Bank Takes A U- Turn After Facing Heavy Backlash From General Public, Minimum Balance Is Now ₹15,000
Massive Fire Erupts After Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Facility — Here’s What We Know
Who Is Saaniya Chandok? All About Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée And Their Private Life
BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS’ Advice, ‘Debut Is Just The Beginning’
That Time When Arjun Tendulkar Was Advised, “Bowling Is Wasting Your Talent”
Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Found Dead In The Satpura Reserve

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Found Dead In The Satpura Reserve

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Found Dead In The Satpura Reserve
Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Found Dead In The Satpura Reserve
Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Found Dead In The Satpura Reserve
Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Found Dead In The Satpura Reserve

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?