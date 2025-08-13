Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Found Dead In The Satpura Reserve

A tiger has been found dead in the Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district. The officials have suspected that the tiger lost his life following a territorial fight. Tiger T-66, aged 11-12 years, was found dead in the Lagda beat of the reserve. A patrolling team had found the tiger dead on August 13, 2025, Tuesday. After the discovery of the dead tiger, it was reported to the higher authorities, an official said on Wednesday. According to an official, “Prima facie, the cause of the death was found to be a territorial fight with some other tiger in the area,” as reported in the PTI.

Increasing tiger fatalities in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, the tiger fatalities in Madhya Pradesh have been increasing as reported in the Bhaskar English. According to the latest data from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), 29 tigers have lost their lives in the state in just the first six months of 2025. The average of these fatalities is five deaths a month.

Tiger fatalities in 2024

In 2024, 46 tiger fatalities were reported in Madhya Pradesh and this marked the highest number of tiger deaths in India. This figure has been reported since the inception of Project Tiger in 1973. The 2024 data marked an increase from 34 deaths in 2021 to 43 tiger deaths in 2022.

What could be done to reduce the tiger deaths?

To protect tigers, following steps could be undertaken-

Habitat Protection:

• Secure and Expand Protected Areas:

The authorities should establish and strengthen national parks and reserves which are large enough to support a good number of tiger populations.

• Restore the Degraded Habitats:

Reforestation and habitat implementation projects should be implemented to improve the quality and connectivity of tiger habitats.



