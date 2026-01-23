LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars canada ICE border 2 cast donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 24 People Fall Ill, 9 Hospitalised In Mhow After Drinking Contaminated Water Weeks After Indore Water Crisis Killed 25

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 24 People Fall Ill, 9 Hospitalised In Mhow After Drinking Contaminated Water Weeks After Indore Water Crisis Killed 25

Over 24 people have fallen ill, diagnosed with Jaundice and 9 hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in the Mhow area of Madhya Pradesh. As per the reports of the previous incidents, 25 people have died so far. This list also includes children below the age of 12.

Madhya Pradesh contaminated water. (Photo: ANI)
Madhya Pradesh contaminated water. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Published: January 23, 2026 15:51:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 24 People Fall Ill, 9 Hospitalised In Mhow After Drinking Contaminated Water Weeks After Indore Water Crisis Killed 25

In a shocking incident, over 24 people have fallen ill, diagnosed with Jaundice and 9 hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in the Mhow area of Madhya Pradesh. As per the reports of the previous incidents, 25 people have died so far. This list also includes children below the age of 12. 

You Might Be Interested In

The case came into the spotlight following a report filed from the Patti Bazaar and Chander Marg areas of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday night, January 22. Indore police suspect that the reason behind the toxic drinking water is muddy and foul-smelling water, which has made the locals ill. 

Here’s what happened in Mhow due to contaminated water

Officials confirmed that most of those affected are children while, medical examinations of the patients revealed jaundice-like symptoms. This raises concern over the quality of water people are consuming.  Shivam Verma, the Indore Collector, on January 22, visited some of the patients being treated in the hospital. During his visit to the affected residents, he spoke with several people to understand the full situation.

You Might Be Interested In

Verma also told the health department to make sure proper and effective treatment for all patients. He has also directed the Mhow Cantonment Board to check the water quality and maintain cleanliness in the area.

Usha Thakur, Mhow MLA also visited the hospital and met the affected persons. 

Residents stated that they had complained multiple times about the contaminated water, but no action had been taken so far. They further claimed that in some cases, water pipelines ran through sewage pits or drains, yet no immediate steps were taken.

Following orders from Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Hasani, health officials reached Mhow on Friday morning, January 23. Dr Hasani, along with a medical team from Indore, is also en route.

According to health experts, E coli bacteria is commonly traced in contaminated water. The water reportedly came from sewage sources, and drinking water mixed with this bacteria caused vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, and fever.

How people are falling ill due to contaminated water?

The reports from previous incidents says, around 25 people have died in Indore city after drinking contaminated water. The most recent death was noted on Tuesday, January 20, when a 51-year-old man, Hemany Gaikwad, a resident of Bhagirathpura in Indore, passed away. Gaikwad fell ill on December 22, 2025, after consuming contaminated water. As his condition worsened, he was admitted to Aurobindo Hospital on January 7 after being referred from a private nursing home in Pardeshipura.

Gaikwad remained under treatment for several days, during which doctors stated that he was suffering from cell carcinoma and kidney disease. He was admitted with severe vomiting and diarrhoea, after which his health deteriorated rapidly.

In another case, six siblings, aged between 11 and 19 years, from one family alone bedridden for many days due to illness. Three children are admitted to hospital and the rest are undergoing treatment at home. 

Rs 2 Lakh: Compensation by Madhya Pradesh Government

On December 30, 2025, the Madhya Pradesh government announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the affected families in response to the previous events. He further assured free medical treatment for all people affected by contaminated water.

Efforts are underway to restore regular water supply and ensure safety in the affected areas. To review the progress, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspected the ongoing water supply restoration work in Bhagirathpura on Thursday, January 22.

Read more: 

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 3:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 25 people diedcontaminated-waterMadhya Pradesh water TragedyMP water crisis

RELATED News

1500 Kms In 15 Minutes? Here’s What You Need To Know About LRAShM Hypersonic Missile All Set To Debut At Republic Day 2026

Shashi Tharoor ‘Mistreated’ By Rahul Gandhi? What Happened At Kochi Mahapanchayat That Led Thiruvananthapuram MP To Miss Key Congress Meet

‘VIP Chariot, Title Row’: Why Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Is At Loggerheads With Magh Mela Admin

Republic Day 2026 Rehearsal: Check Out Key Delhi Roads Closed, Metro Gates Restricted | Full Traffic Advisory

Who Are Alka Kerkar And Rajeshree Shirwadkar? Leading Contenders In Race For Mumbai Mayor Post In BMC

LATEST NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 24 People Fall Ill, 9 Hospitalised In Mhow After Drinking Contaminated Water Weeks After Indore Water Crisis Killed 25

‘Lured, Served Alcohol In A Hotel Room’: After Months On The Run, Indo-Canadian Man Arrested Over Sexually Assaulting A 12-Year-Old Girl

After ‘19 Minutes Viral Video’ And ‘Umair 7:11 Minutes MMS Pakistan’ Why Is Everyone Searching For 1 Minute 42 Second Train Clip, Everything You Need To Know

Adani Green Energy Reports 37% YoY growth In Energy Sales During Q3 9M FY26

IBPS RRB Clerk 2025-26 Prelims Result OUT: Check Link, Step-By-Step Guide To Download Scorecard PDF

Indian Rupee Slumps To Record Low: Hits 91.99 Amid Surging Dollar Demand and FPI Outflows

From Construction to Performance: Sahil Vora Outlines a More Sustainable Real Estate Mindset

Big Relief for PSU Staff: Government Approves Pay And Pension Revisions And Hike For PSGICs, NABARD, RBI

PetBridge to Debut in Mumbai Through Inspira Bridge Events–Zoomark Global B2B Partnership

T20 World Cup Row: Which Team Would Replace Bangladesh After ICC’s Decision | Explained

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 24 People Fall Ill, 9 Hospitalised In Mhow After Drinking Contaminated Water Weeks After Indore Water Crisis Killed 25

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 24 People Fall Ill, 9 Hospitalised In Mhow After Drinking Contaminated Water Weeks After Indore Water Crisis Killed 25

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 24 People Fall Ill, 9 Hospitalised In Mhow After Drinking Contaminated Water Weeks After Indore Water Crisis Killed 25
Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 24 People Fall Ill, 9 Hospitalised In Mhow After Drinking Contaminated Water Weeks After Indore Water Crisis Killed 25
Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 24 People Fall Ill, 9 Hospitalised In Mhow After Drinking Contaminated Water Weeks After Indore Water Crisis Killed 25
Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 24 People Fall Ill, 9 Hospitalised In Mhow After Drinking Contaminated Water Weeks After Indore Water Crisis Killed 25

QUICK LINKS