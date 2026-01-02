LIVE TV
Home > India > Magh Mela 2026: All You Need to Know About Dates, Free Entry, Bathing Schedule, Travel Advisory and Special Buses to Ayodhya

Magh Mela 2026: All You Need to Know About Dates, Free Entry, Bathing Schedule, Travel Advisory and Special Buses to Ayodhya

Magh Mela 2026 begins January 3 in Prayagraj, offering free entry, special buses to Ayodhya, strict advisories, key bathing dates, and extensive travel arrangements.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 2, 2026 12:54:44 IST

Magh Mela 2026: All You Need to Know About Dates, Free Entry, Bathing Schedule, Travel Advisory and Special Buses to Ayodhya

Magh Mela 2026: The holy Magh Mela 2026, a 44-day-long festival of the Hindus, is going to start at the holy junction of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. The following extensive guide gives all the necessary information to the devotees concerning significant dates, transportation, entry regulations, and crucial travel warnings.

Mela Duration and Key Bathing Dates

The festival period is from 3rd January to 15th February 2026. The biggest and most important among other events that are performed are bathing in the holy water (Snan) at the Sangam on certain auspicious days, which draw the biggest crowds.

Tickets and Entry: What You Need to Know

Entry to the Magh Mela is entirely free and open to all.

  • Entry to Magh Mela 2026 is free for everyone to promote equality for all the devotees without exception. 

  • No Entry Tickets: There is no need for you to buy tickets for entering the Mela grounds, as well as for taking the holy dip at the ghats.

  • Accommodation and Travel Bookings: The only entry is free, but you have to look into your travel and accommodations accordingly. 

  • Bus Tickets: Booking bus travel to Prayagraj or Ayodhya can be done through the usual online platforms (e.g. AbhiBus, Paytm).

  • Stay: Temporary camps, cottages, and hotel rooms should be booked well in advance through private tour operators or online travel sites, as availability is limited during peak times.

Transportation: Special Buses and Travel Plans

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is providing a hassle-free way for pilgrims to move around, especially in the area between the major holy cities.

  • 270 Special Buses to Ayodhya: The UPSRTC has directly added 270 more buses to operate on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya route. These facilities are intended for the pilgrims who wish to visit the Ram Temple during their Mela stay.

  • Total Fleet: A total of about 3,000 buses are expected to operate across the state, with services intensified on the major bathing days.

  • Timing Advisory: Buses operate at short intervals, particularly on major bathing days. It’s wise to arrive early or book night travel to steer clear of the traffic congestion caused by peak-day pilgrims.

Mela Advisory and Key Restrictions

  • The authorities have declared hard-and-fast rules in order to control the public, provide safety and ensure tranquillity.

Restrictions and Rules:

  • Vehicle Ban in Mela Zone: The main area of the Mela adjacent to Sangam is designated as a no-vehicle area. Entry is granted only to emergency service vehicles (ambulances and fire brigade, etc.).

  • No VIP Treatment: The UP state government has said that there will be no special VIP protocols to be observed during any magh mela to ensure justice for each and every devotee.

  • Fire Safety First: all arrangements are scheduled, including open fires, diyas, and candles, are prohibited inside temporary tents or residential camps. The only thing which is allowed is cooking, but the area is designated as a kitchen to prevent fire hazards in the densely packed tent city.

  • No Photography/Videography in Specific Areas: Be careful, as there are restrictions regarding photography in sensitive or private areas like specific changing rooms or restricted administrative zones.

Health and Safety Advisories:

  • Water Safety: The administration has set up safety barricades around the bathing area, and you can swim only there. River police and divers exist to ensure safety, and their guidance should be followed without exception.

  • Health Warning: Those who suffer from chronic ailments like heart disease, recent operative procedures, and pregnant women, as well as the elderly and infants, are strongly urged to seek a medical opinion before their visit due to the physical burden, the cold climate, and the large number of people.

  • Sanitation: Go to the toilet facilities provided and take care of your waste. You may only drink sealed bottled water or R.O. water.

  • Personal Belongings: Secure your valuables and show your ID. If necessary, use the lost-and-found services of the Mela administration.

  • Routes to Avoid and Use

  • The Mela will have a significant impact on traffic management, with several diversions put in place.

 

Routes to Avoid (Especially on Major Bathing Days):

  • Prayagraj City Centre: The main roads directly leading to Sangam, Civil Lines, and the Fort area will be completely or partially closed to all types of vehicles except those with special permits.

  • NH-2 (Agra-Varanasi stretch near Prayagraj): Major detours will happen, and one might face jams as traffic is moved away from the Mela area.

  • Roads through Jhunsi Bridge and Naini Bridge: The main accessing points will have separate lanes for entering and exiting and specific diversions; thus, do not try to pass there for general transit without touching Mela-specific signage.

 

Recommended Routes and Practices:

  • Use Public Transport: Take the special Mela buses operating from the temporary bus stations located at Naini and Jhunsi/Araill. They drop you off near the pedestrian areas.

  • Park in Designated Areas: Make use of the Parade Ground, Jhunsi, and Arail parking lots. These are strictly controlled and managed by the authorities. From there, you will be required either to walk or take the designated cycle-rickshaws to reach the bathing ghats.

  • Follow Diversion Signage: You are required to install clear signage in English and Hindi regarding routes. Also required to these instructions to ensure smooth movement.

  • Arrive Early: Arriving a day before a major bathing date gives you time to park, settle into your accommodation, and reach the ghats before the massive morning rush.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 12:54 PM IST
