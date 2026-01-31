LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > India > Magha Purnima 2026: Discover The Secret Sacred Moon Day, Date, Rituals, Timings, Puja, And Powerful Blessings You Must Know!

Magha Purnima 2026: Discover The Secret Sacred Moon Day, Date, Rituals, Timings, Puja, And Powerful Blessings You Must Know!

Magha Purnima 2026 on Sunday, Feb 1 marks the full moon of Magha month. Devotees perform holy baths, charity, Pitru Tarpan, and Satyanarayan Puja to gain spiritual purification, ancestral blessings, and cosmic harmony. Moonrise is ideal for Arghya to Chandra.

Magha Purnima 2026: Date, Timings, Rituals, Puja, and Spiritual Significance
Magha Purnima 2026: Date, Timings, Rituals, Puja, and Spiritual Significance

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 31, 2026 10:14:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Magha Purnima 2026: Discover The Secret Sacred Moon Day, Date, Rituals, Timings, Puja, And Powerful Blessings You Must Know!

The Hindu calendar designates Magha Purnima which people commonly call Maghi Purnima as the most important day of the holy Magha month.

You Might Be Interested In

The full moon shows its complete brightness during this day which marks a time of profound spiritual energy and celestial harmony.

The lunar phase serves as a direct path for devotees to achieve both cosmic purification and ancestral tranquility. The auspicious festival in 2026 will take place on Sunday February 1st which will mark the end of the month-long Magha Snan and the conclusion of the holy Kalpavas period in sacred cities including Prayagraj.

You Might Be Interested In

Celestial Timings and Tithi Durations

The spiritual essence of Magha Purnima 2026 is determined through the specific transit of both the moon and the sun. The Vedic Panchang states that Purnima Tithi begins at 05:52 AM on February 1st, 2026 and ends at 03:38 AM on February 2nd, 2026.

The Tithi current at sunrise (Udaya Tithi) on February 1st allows all main ceremonies which include the holy dip and charity to take place on Sunday. The Moonrise is scheduled for 05:26 PM thus creating an ideal moment for Arghya to the Moon God which people believe will calm their minds and help them achieve emotional balance.

Ritualistic Traditions and Karmic Significance

The central aspect of Magha Purnima consists of practitioners engaging in Snan and Daanwhich means holy bath and charity. Devotees conduct their morning rituals by waking up to bathe in sacred rivers or Ganga Jal which they use at home during Brahma Muhurat period from 05 24 AM until 06 17 AM.

This action leads to the complete removal of all karmic obligations which a person has accumulated throughout their existence. After their bath worshippers perform Pitru Tarpan by presenting black sesame seeds and water to their ancestors.

The Satyanarayan Puja which devotees perform during evening hours provides them with Lord Vishnu’s blessings that bring about prosperity. The act of donating blankets and sesame seeds and food to those in need on this day brings about benefits that equal the results of performing one thousand Yagyas.

Also Read: Happy Republic Day 2026: Patriotic Songs, Stunning Images And Heartfelt Messages To Share Pride Nationwide

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 10:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Magha Purnima 2026Maghi Purnima

RELATED News

India Has Been A Cradle Of A Flourishing Civilization: MoS (MEA) Kirti Vardhan Singh

India Reaffirms Support For Venezuelan People: PM Modi Speaks To Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, Pledges Stronger Partnership To Scale ‘New Heights’

Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Turning Assam Into ‘Infiltration Hotspot’, Vows Action: ‘Should There Be A Ghuspet In…’

Not Supriya Sule, Not Praful Patel: Sunetra Pawar Likely To Become The New Maharashtra Deputy CM After Ajit Pawar’s Death, Check Swearing Ceremony Details Here

Watch Video | Bengaluru Police Inspector Caught Red-Handed by Lokayukta Accepting ₹4 Lakh Bribe, Ex-Excise Officer Sentenced, Crores Seized in DA Raids

LATEST NEWS

CJ Roy Death Reason: What Cops Said About Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon

Sarvam Maya Review: Nivin Pauly’s Quirky Ghost Tale Charms, Thrills, And Warms Hearts In Unexpected OTT Delight

iPhone 17e To Debut Soon In India: 48 MP Camera With OIS, New Vibrant Colours, Check Launch Date And Price

Creative International Styling School (CISS), Mumbai Marked Its Grand Launch with Industry Luminaries and K-Pop Star Aoora

Magha Purnima 2026: Discover The Secret Sacred Moon Day, Date, Rituals, Timings, Puja, And Powerful Blessings You Must Know!

Who Is Hasan Piker? American YouTuber And Political Commentator Faces Seventh Twitch Ban Following THIS Reason; Here’s What We Know

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram? Check What Latest Weather Report Reveals

Vibe Entertainment Unveils Its First Single Musical Release of 2026, “Shareefi”

Mardaani 3 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji’s Crime Thriller Opens Steady, Struggles To Beat Mardaani 2 Record

Did Former Prince Andrew Really Invite Jeffrey Epstein To Buckingham Palace? Here’s What Newly Released Files Reveal

Magha Purnima 2026: Discover The Secret Sacred Moon Day, Date, Rituals, Timings, Puja, And Powerful Blessings You Must Know!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Magha Purnima 2026: Discover The Secret Sacred Moon Day, Date, Rituals, Timings, Puja, And Powerful Blessings You Must Know!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Magha Purnima 2026: Discover The Secret Sacred Moon Day, Date, Rituals, Timings, Puja, And Powerful Blessings You Must Know!
Magha Purnima 2026: Discover The Secret Sacred Moon Day, Date, Rituals, Timings, Puja, And Powerful Blessings You Must Know!
Magha Purnima 2026: Discover The Secret Sacred Moon Day, Date, Rituals, Timings, Puja, And Powerful Blessings You Must Know!
Magha Purnima 2026: Discover The Secret Sacred Moon Day, Date, Rituals, Timings, Puja, And Powerful Blessings You Must Know!

QUICK LINKS