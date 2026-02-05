LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval bangladesh ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval bangladesh ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval bangladesh ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval bangladesh ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval bangladesh ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval bangladesh ali khamenei crime-case bjp ghaziabad AI-led growth Ajit Doval bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > India > Mahua Moitra Top Controversies – Shocking Allegations By Ex-Boyfriend Jai Anant Dehadrai, Her Marriage To 15-Year Older Pinaki Mishra

Mahua Moitra Top Controversies – Shocking Allegations By Ex-Boyfriend Jai Anant Dehadrai, Her Marriage To 15-Year Older Pinaki Mishra

Mahua Moitra: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has been at the centre of several high-profile controversies in recent years, ranging from political ethics disputes to personal allegations involving her former partner Jai Anant Dehadrai and questions about her personal life.

Mahua Moitra Top Controversies - Shocking Allegations By Ex-Boyfriend Jai Anant Dehadrai, Her Marriage To 15-Year Older Pinaki Mishra (Picture Credits: X)
Mahua Moitra Top Controversies - Shocking Allegations By Ex-Boyfriend Jai Anant Dehadrai, Her Marriage To 15-Year Older Pinaki Mishra (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 5, 2026 13:34:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mahua Moitra Top Controversies – Shocking Allegations By Ex-Boyfriend Jai Anant Dehadrai, Her Marriage To 15-Year Older Pinaki Mishra

Mahua Moitra: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has been at the centre of several high-profile controversies in recent years, ranging from political ethics disputes to personal allegations involving her former partner Jai Anant Dehadrai and questions about her personal life.

Cash-For-Query Allegations And Political Fallout

One of the most damaging controversies emerged in 2023, when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai filed a complaint alleging that Mahua Moitra had accepted bribes and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking parliamentary questions in the Lok Sabha. According to the complaint, Moitra shared her parliamentary login credentials, enabling others to submit questions on her behalf, a claim she has denied.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee investigated the matter, ultimately recommending her expulsion from the House. Moitra was suspended in December 2023 after the panel concluded that alleged misconduct was “unethical.” She has consistently rejected the allegations as politically motivated, framing them as attempts to silence her criticism of the government.

You Might Be Interested In

Allegations By Ex-Partner Jai Anant Dehadrai

Beyond the parliamentary ethics issue, Mahua Moitra’s personal relationship with advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai has also drawn significant public attention. Dehadrai, described in several reports as her estranged partner, has been involved in a bitter public dispute with Moitra. In early 2024, he filed a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) accusing Moitra of illegal surveillance, claiming she obtained his call records and tracked his movements after suspecting him of an affair.

Dehadrai’s complaints and legal actions have added another layer to the scrutiny around the MP, with claims and counterclaims involving police, private disputes, and social media exchanges.

Marriage To Pinaki Misra And Public Reaction

In the midst of these controversies, reports have emerged about Mahua Moitra’s marriage to senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former MP Pinaki Misra, significantly older than her and a prominent political figure in his own right. The couple reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony in Germany in May 2025, drawing interest from political and media circles.

While neither Moitra nor Misra has extensively commented publicly on their relationship, Moitra acknowledged the marriage and thanked well-wishers following the ceremony.

Public And Political Impact

Taken together, the cash-for-query allegations, legal clashes involving Dehadrai, and Mahua Moitra’s personal life have kept her in the news beyond her parliamentary performance. Supporters argue much of the criticism is politically driven, while opponents see these incidents as raising legitimate ethical questions about a prominent national politician.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Horror: DNA Tests On 17 Suspects Expose Father For Raping Daughter, Foetus Paternity Confirmed In Cuffe Parade Case

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 1:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CBIJai Anant Dehadraimahua moitraMahua Moitra cash for query caseMahua Moitra controversiesMahua Moitra ex boyfriend claimsPinaki Misra

RELATED News

Mumbai Horror: DNA Tests On 17 Suspects Reveal Father Was Daughter’s Rapist, She Now Carries His Child

‘Table Cleaners, Pani Puri Sellers’: DMK Minister Takes Shocking Dig At North Indians, Triggers Hindi Vs Tamil War Before Tamil Nadu Polls

3 Minor Sisters, One Diary, One Jump: How Korean Obsession, Phone Ban, ₹2 Crore Debt And Family Distress Led Ghaziabad Girls To Jump From 9th Floor

Who Is Ishaan Tharoor? Shashi Tharoor’s Son Sacked From Washington Post Due To This Reason…A Look At His Career, Net Worth, Wife

‘Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Is Not Good’: Supreme Court Bench Questions Continuation Of Detention, Urges Centre To Rethink Decision

LATEST NEWS

Precious Metals Rollercoaster on MCX: Silver & Gold Prices Slide, Silver ETFs Tumble as US–Iran Talks Rattle Markets

Iran-US War Coming? Tehran Switches To Offensive War Doctrine, Arms Up Ballistic Missiles, Warns Of Rapid, Decisive Strikes, ‘We Think Only Of Victory’

China Unveils Luanniao Carrier, World’s Biggest War Machine: All About The 1,20,000 Tonnes, 242 Metres Long, Star Wars Style Warship Carrying Hypersonic Missiles, Killer Drones

Mahua Moitra Top Controversies – Shocking Allegations By Ex-Boyfriend Jai Anant Dehadrai, Her Marriage To 15-Year Older Pinaki Mishra

Who Is Balaji Krishnamurthy? Indian-Origin Executive and Robotaxi Supporter Becomes Uber’s New CFO

Suzuki’s New Access Is Here: ABS Safety, LED Tall Lamp, Digital Colour TFT Cluster – Check Price, Colours & Features

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Releases Class 12 Admit Cards, Important Instructions, How To Download Admit Card Step-By-Step Guide Here

Happy Rose Day 2026 Top Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp Status And Stickers To Wish Your Partner In Romantic Way

Is Chandrika Gera Dixit Aka Delhi’s Viral Vada Pav Girl Dating Someone? Who Is The Man Seen With Her In Reels As Her Husband Responds To Cheating Allegations; Here’s What We Know

Zero Trust Security: Why It’s the Future of Cyber Defense

Mahua Moitra Top Controversies – Shocking Allegations By Ex-Boyfriend Jai Anant Dehadrai, Her Marriage To 15-Year Older Pinaki Mishra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mahua Moitra Top Controversies – Shocking Allegations By Ex-Boyfriend Jai Anant Dehadrai, Her Marriage To 15-Year Older Pinaki Mishra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mahua Moitra Top Controversies – Shocking Allegations By Ex-Boyfriend Jai Anant Dehadrai, Her Marriage To 15-Year Older Pinaki Mishra
Mahua Moitra Top Controversies – Shocking Allegations By Ex-Boyfriend Jai Anant Dehadrai, Her Marriage To 15-Year Older Pinaki Mishra
Mahua Moitra Top Controversies – Shocking Allegations By Ex-Boyfriend Jai Anant Dehadrai, Her Marriage To 15-Year Older Pinaki Mishra
Mahua Moitra Top Controversies – Shocking Allegations By Ex-Boyfriend Jai Anant Dehadrai, Her Marriage To 15-Year Older Pinaki Mishra

QUICK LINKS