Mahua Moitra Top Controversies – Shocking Allegations By Ex-Boyfriend Jai Anant Dehadrai, Her Marriage To 15-Year Older Pinaki Mishra

Mahua Moitra: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has been at the centre of several high-profile controversies in recent years, ranging from political ethics disputes to personal allegations involving her former partner Jai Anant Dehadrai and questions about her personal life.

Cash-For-Query Allegations And Political Fallout

One of the most damaging controversies emerged in 2023, when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai filed a complaint alleging that Mahua Moitra had accepted bribes and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking parliamentary questions in the Lok Sabha. According to the complaint, Moitra shared her parliamentary login credentials, enabling others to submit questions on her behalf, a claim she has denied.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee investigated the matter, ultimately recommending her expulsion from the House. Moitra was suspended in December 2023 after the panel concluded that alleged misconduct was “unethical.” She has consistently rejected the allegations as politically motivated, framing them as attempts to silence her criticism of the government.

Allegations By Ex-Partner Jai Anant Dehadrai

Beyond the parliamentary ethics issue, Mahua Moitra’s personal relationship with advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai has also drawn significant public attention. Dehadrai, described in several reports as her estranged partner, has been involved in a bitter public dispute with Moitra. In early 2024, he filed a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) accusing Moitra of illegal surveillance, claiming she obtained his call records and tracked his movements after suspecting him of an affair.

Dehadrai’s complaints and legal actions have added another layer to the scrutiny around the MP, with claims and counterclaims involving police, private disputes, and social media exchanges.

Marriage To Pinaki Misra And Public Reaction

In the midst of these controversies, reports have emerged about Mahua Moitra’s marriage to senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former MP Pinaki Misra, significantly older than her and a prominent political figure in his own right. The couple reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony in Germany in May 2025, drawing interest from political and media circles.

While neither Moitra nor Misra has extensively commented publicly on their relationship, Moitra acknowledged the marriage and thanked well-wishers following the ceremony.

Public And Political Impact

Taken together, the cash-for-query allegations, legal clashes involving Dehadrai, and Mahua Moitra’s personal life have kept her in the news beyond her parliamentary performance. Supporters argue much of the criticism is politically driven, while opponents see these incidents as raising legitimate ethical questions about a prominent national politician.

