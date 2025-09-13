‘Mai Aapke Saath Hu’: PM Modi Addresses Manipur, Calls Manipur Land Of Hope, ‘But Violence Gripped It All’
Home > India > ‘Mai Aapke Saath Hu’: PM Modi Addresses Manipur, Calls Manipur Land Of Hope, ‘But Violence Gripped It All’

‘Mai Aapke Saath Hu’: PM Modi Addresses Manipur, Calls Manipur Land Of Hope, ‘But Violence Gripped It All’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur on Saturday, his first trip since the ethnic violence of May 2023. He reached Churachandpur by road from Imphal and laid foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore, including roads, highways, IT infrastructure, and hostels. Modi assured support to families affected by the violence and called for peace in the state.

PM Modi In Manipur
PM Modi In Manipur

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 13, 2025 14:40:24 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Manipur on Saturday, marking his first visit to the state since ethnic clashes broke out in May 2023. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel welcomed him at Imphal airport.

The visit is part of Modi’s three-day tour of five states, during which he will launch projects worth more than Rs 71,000 crore. Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the Bairabi–Sairang rail line in Mizoram, connecting the state to the Indian Railways network for the first time. Modi then travelled to Manipur to begin his scheduled programmes.

PM Modi Reaches Churachandpur, Inaugurates Rs 7,300 Crore Projects

Narendra Modi travelled by road from Imphal to Churachandpur for his first public programme in Manipur. In Churachandpur, he laid foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore.

The projects included the Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth Rs 3,600 crore, five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore, the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, and Working Women Hostels at nine locations. 

Large crowds welcomed him on the route, with people carrying the national flag. The Prime Minister described the people of Manipur as courageous and praised their spirit of determination.

PM Modi Calls for Peace and Promises Support in Manipur

Prime Minister Modi addressed a gathering in Churachandpur and emphasized the importance of peace for development in Manipur. He assured families affected by ethnic violence that the Government of India stood with them.

Modi said, “I am with you, I know your struggles very well, and the government is supporting every family in Manipur.” He urged organisations in the state to move ahead on the path of peace, fulfil their dreams, and secure the future of their children. He also noted that railway connectivity was expanding in Manipur, improving opportunities for youth and strengthening the economy.

Special Packages Announced for Manipur’s Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial support for displaced families and development of tribal areas. He said, “A special package of Rs 3,000 crore has been granted, and Rs 500 crore has been given to help displaced families.”

He added that the government prioritises the growth of every tribal community in the country. For the first time, the ‘Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan’ (DAJGUA) is being implemented for tribal development in Manipur. Modi highlighted that these steps aim to strengthen infrastructure, improve connectivity, and bring inclusive growth for communities across the state.

‘Mai Aapke Saath Hu’: PM Modi Addresses Manipur, Calls Manipur Land Of Hope, ‘But Violence Gripped It All’

