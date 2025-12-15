‘Mai Bhadas Nikalna Chahta Hun’ Anupam Kher Infuriates After His Connecting IndiGo flight To Khajuraho Film Festival Gets Cancelled

Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher has joined the list of affected travelers in the ongoing IndiGo flight crises. He was traveling to the Khajuraho International Film Festival. Taking to his Instagram, actor shared a post and shared how his connecting IndiGo flight from Varanasi to Khajuraho was cancelled.

Anupam Kher wrote that “FLIGHT CANCELED! My Grandfather used to say, “Don’t go through a problem twice! Once by thinking about it, and once by going through it!” Came to #Varanasi by @indigo.6e! Was to take a connecting flight to #Khajuraho which got cancelled! Frustrating!”

He further mentioned that he might take a train to Khajuraho for the film festival, Kher opened up about his plans to explore Varanasi for the day and try out local delicacies.

He further stated that “Decided to make the best of it! So will have some nice kachori/chaat/gulab jamun. And also will pray at #Vishwanath ji temple! Har Har Mahadev!”







Kher also revealed that his film ‘Tanvi The Great’ will be screened at the film festival, which is set to take place from December 16 to December 22, 2025. Besides, Kher many other film personalities like Saurabh Shukla, Sushmita Mukherjee, Subhash Sehgal, and Chandraprakash Dwivedi will also grace the festival.



‘Tanvi The Great’ which is directed by Anupam Kher, the film features Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role of Tanvi Raina. The film explores themes of autism and the Indian Army. In the film Shubhangi plays a young girl inspired by her late father’s army service, as she dreams of following in his footsteps. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker in key roles.



The film has been appreciated internationally, having been screened at major festivals in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. It also received standing ovations at special screenings at the National Defence Academy and Southern Command in Pune.

(input from ANI)