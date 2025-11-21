Major Power Shift In Bihar Cabinet Ministers List 2025: Nitish Kumar Gives Away Home Ministry After 20 Years, BJP’s Samrat Choudhary Takes Over

Nitish Kumar’s new Bihar cabinet took shape on Thursday, and today the BJP revealed who’s getting which job. The big headline: Samrat Choudhary, the BJP’s legislative party leader, landed the Home Ministry.

That’s a big change. Nitish Kumar always kept that post for himself in earlier NDA governments, so handing it over to Choudhary signals a shift.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, now the BJP’s deputy legislative leader, will run Revenue and Land Reforms. Mangal Pandey hangs on to the Health Ministry and also steps in as Law Minister. Dilip Jaiswal, the BJP’s state president, takes charge of Industries.

Altogether, the NDA announced 18 portfolios in the new cabinet. Ministers from the BJP, LJP(R), HAM, and RLM all have a seat at the table. Twenty-six ministers took the oath on Thursday at a grand event in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.

JD(U) ministers, though, are still waiting to learn their roles. Big portfolios like Finance and Transport are still up in the air.

Here’s how the BJP’s cabinet spots shake out so far:

Samrat Choudhary: Home

Vijay Kumar Sinha: Land & Revenue; Mines & Geology

Mangal Pandey: Health; Law

Dilip Jaiswal: Industry

Nitin Nabin: Road Construction; Urban Development & Housing

Ramkripal Yadav: Agriculture

Sanjay Tiger: Labour Resources

Arun Shankar Prasad: Tourism; Art, Culture & Youth Affairs

Surendra Mehta: Animal & Fisheries Resources

Narayan Prasad: Disaster Management

Rama Nishad: Backward & Extremely Backward Class Welfare

Lakhedar Paswan: SC & ST Welfare

Shreyasi Singh: IT; Sports

Pramod Chandravanshi: Cooperation; Environment, Forest & Climate Change

Beyond the BJP, LJP(R) has Sugarcane Industries and Public Health Engineering. HAM picked up Water Resources, and RLM got Panchayati Raj.

Eight ministers are still waiting for their assignments, so expect more updates soon.

