Home > India > Haridwar stampede: 6 Dead, 40 Injured at Mansa Devi Temple; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia & Inquiry

Haridwar stampede: 6 Dead, 40 Injured at Mansa Devi Temple; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia & Inquiry

Haridwar stampede: Haridwar Mansa Devi Temple stampede left 6 dead and 40 injured. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia & ordered an inquiry. President Murmu expressed condolences as AIIMS Rishikesh treats the critically injured.

6 Dead, 40 Injured at Mansa Devi Temple; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia and Inquiry
6 Dead, 40 Injured at Mansa Devi Temple; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia and Inquiry

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 27, 2025 21:21:00 IST

Haridwar stampede:  The Mansa Devi Temple Trust authorities announced that an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the injured following the stampede near the temple situated in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Sunday morning.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reacts to Haridwar Stampede

At least six people were killed and several others injured in the incident that occurred during a heavy rush of devotees. The Uttarakhand government has also announced the same ex gratia compensation. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered.

“The injured are being treated. Some have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Our priority is that they get good treatment and recover soon. A toll-free number has also been issued. Magisterial inquiry has been ordered and ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, also announced,” CM Dhami told reporters.

The Chief Minister visited the Haridwar District Hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured and directed doctors to ensure the best medical care. He assured that all necessary arrangements would be made immediately and promised all possible support to the affected families.

Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, Dhami stated that the state government stands with every person affected by this tragic incident and with the bereaved families. He assured that the government will leave no stone unturned in providing all possible assistance to the treatment of the injured and their family members.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Rishikesh Director Dr Meenu Singh said that four people are in critical condition after the stampede at Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple on Sunday morning. She said that out of the 10 patients currently admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh, two were children.

“The incident took place around 9 am, and patients started coming in around 11 am. So far, 15 patients have been brought here, and 4-5 have been sent back because they sustained minor injuries. Out of the 10 patients admitted, two are children. Four are in a critical condition… Treatment of all the patients is underway…,” Dr Singh told ANI.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences at the loss of lives in the stampede this morning on the route to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, “The news of the death of many devotees in the stampede accident on the way to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar is deeply painful.” 

“I express my heartfelt condolences to all the grieving families. I pray that all the injured devotees recover quickly,” the post read. (ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: AIIMS Doctor On Haridwar Mansa Devi Stampede Case

Tags: Ex Gratia For Haridwar VictimsHaridwar Stampede

RELATED News

Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse’s Son-in-law Arrested In Drug Party Case
Bihar Gears Up For Polls With 91.69% Voter Form Submission, EC Confirms
Chhattisgarh: Four Naxals Carrying Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Killed in Bijapur, 290 Neutralised Last Year Itself
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 28): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Leads ‘Sundays on Cycle’ Honouring Kargil Heroes; CAPF Takes the Lead Across India

LATEST NEWS

Haridwar stampede: 6 Dead, 40 Injured at Mansa Devi Temple; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia & Inquiry
Aaron Rodgers Finds His True North: Inside the Quiet Love Story with Wife Brittani
Shree Refrigerations Ltd IPO: Can This SME Ride The Boom For ₹117 Cr Success?
Luis Díaz Poised for 70 Million British Pounds Transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich
Kaytex Fabrics Limited IPO: Can This SME Textile Firm Stitch Together Big Returns?
Historic All-Indian Showdown: Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh Head to Tiebreaks in 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup Final
AR Rahman Shares Proud Dad Moment, Singer Celebrates His Daughter’s Graduation
Aditya Infotech IPO: Can This Tech-Driven Giant Be The Dark Horse Of This Quarter Listings?
Madhampatty Rangaraj And Joy Crizildaa Celebrate Wedding Bliss With Surprise Baby Announcement Just Hours After Tying The Knot!
Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?
Haridwar stampede: 6 Dead, 40 Injured at Mansa Devi Temple; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia & Inquiry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Haridwar stampede: 6 Dead, 40 Injured at Mansa Devi Temple; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia & Inquiry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Haridwar stampede: 6 Dead, 40 Injured at Mansa Devi Temple; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia & Inquiry
Haridwar stampede: 6 Dead, 40 Injured at Mansa Devi Temple; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia & Inquiry
Haridwar stampede: 6 Dead, 40 Injured at Mansa Devi Temple; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia & Inquiry
Haridwar stampede: 6 Dead, 40 Injured at Mansa Devi Temple; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia & Inquiry

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?