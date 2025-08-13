LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Maoist Killed In A Joint Operation In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa

Maoist Killed In A Joint Operation In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa

Maoist Area Commander Arun alias Nilesh Madkam was killed in a joint operation in the Chaibasa area of Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday. The joint operation was launched by the CRPF and the Chaibasa police. Inspector General of Police (IG), in charge of operations, Michael Raj S, intelligence, said the joint operation was launched with Cobra 209 BN in the Goilkera jungle area.

Maoist Killed In A Joint Operation In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa (Credit - X)
Maoist Killed In A Joint Operation In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa (Credit - X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 13, 2025 22:09:24 IST

Maoist Area Commander Arun alias Nilesh Madkam was killed in a joint operation in the Chaibasa area of Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday.

The joint operation was launched by the CRPF and the Chaibasa police. Inspector General of Police (IG), in charge of operations, Michael Raj S, intelligence, said the joint operation was launched with Cobra 209 BN in the Goilkera jungle area.

IG Michael said, “We received specific input about the presence of Maoists in the Goilkera jungle area. Based on this, we launched an operation. During the operation this morning, there was an exchange of fire between the police and CPI Maoists.”

An SLR rifle, a cartridge, and other daily-use items were recovered during the operation, he said.

Police said that two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured during an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district and are reported to be out of danger.

The DRG team had launched an anti-Naxal operation in the area on Monday. The injured personnel received first aid before being evacuated to Raipur for better medical treatment, police said.

Nearly a week ago, the body of a naxal and arms and ammunition were recovered in the Western Division area of District Bijapur during an encounter by security forces, a top police official said.

The identity of the deceased Naxal is being ascertained.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Expresses Life Threat During Savarkar Defamation Hearing Submits Protection Plea

Tags: Joint operationMaoistMaoist Area Commander

RELATED News

Delhi Introduces Single-Window System for Ramlila Permissions, Reduces Costs
Rahul Gandhi Expresses Life Threat During Savarkar Defamation Hearing Submits Protection Plea
Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Found Dead In The Satpura Reserve
US State Department Sanctions Critical Mineral Traffickers In DRC
BSF Launches Combing Operation To Trace Bangladeshi Miscreants In Meghalaya

LATEST NEWS

Russia Says Ukraine Must Withdraw, Abandon NATO Bid for Peace
FC Goa’s Miracle Night, Two Goals That Rescued Indian Football
Will You Get Your DA Arrears? Here’s What The Centre Said in Parliament
Tense Alaska Meet Incoming? Trump Ponders Raising Court Hacking Scandal with Putin
Kalyan Chaubey Praises Landmark Legislation As AIFF Ends A Four Decade Wait
ICICI Bank Minimum Balance: The Bank Takes A U- Turn After Facing Heavy Backlash From General Public, Minimum Balance Is Now ₹15,000
Massive Fire Erupts After Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Facility — Here’s What We Know
Who Is Saaniya Chandok? All About Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée And Their Private Life
BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS’ Advice, ‘Debut Is Just The Beginning’
That Time When Arjun Tendulkar Was Advised, “Bowling Is Wasting Your Talent”
Maoist Killed In A Joint Operation In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maoist Killed In A Joint Operation In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maoist Killed In A Joint Operation In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa
Maoist Killed In A Joint Operation In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa
Maoist Killed In A Joint Operation In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa
Maoist Killed In A Joint Operation In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?