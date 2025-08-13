Maoist Killed In A Joint Operation In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa

Maoist Area Commander Arun alias Nilesh Madkam was killed in a joint operation in the Chaibasa area of Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday.

The joint operation was launched by the CRPF and the Chaibasa police. Inspector General of Police (IG), in charge of operations, Michael Raj S, intelligence, said the joint operation was launched with Cobra 209 BN in the Goilkera jungle area.

IG Michael said, “We received specific input about the presence of Maoists in the Goilkera jungle area. Based on this, we launched an operation. During the operation this morning, there was an exchange of fire between the police and CPI Maoists.”

An SLR rifle, a cartridge, and other daily-use items were recovered during the operation, he said.

Police said that two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured during an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district and are reported to be out of danger.

The DRG team had launched an anti-Naxal operation in the area on Monday. The injured personnel received first aid before being evacuated to Raipur for better medical treatment, police said.

Nearly a week ago, the body of a naxal and arms and ammunition were recovered in the Western Division area of District Bijapur during an encounter by security forces, a top police official said.

The identity of the deceased Naxal is being ascertained.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Expresses Life Threat During Savarkar Defamation Hearing Submits Protection Plea