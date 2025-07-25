Marathi Row Erupts: Maharashtra CM Makes Bold Pitch At JNU Shivaji Maharaj Centre Launch

“Take pride in your mother tongue while respecting other languages” – Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Language is an effective medium of communication, and through it, a treasure trove of knowledge is accessible. Every individual should take pride in their mother tongue while also respecting other Indian languages. This was stated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The inauguration of the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Special Centre for Security and Strategic Studies’ and ‘Kusumagraj Special Centre for Marathi Language, Literature, and Culture’ took place at the Convention Center of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of Marathi Language Minister Dr. Uday Samant, JNU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Chhatrapati Babajiraje Bhosale of the Tanjore dynasty, and Registrar Prof. Ravikesh.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed satisfaction over the commencement of studies on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s strategic foresight and military tactics at a prestigious institution like JNU.

He said, “UNESCO has recognized 12 forts of Shivaji Maharaj as the ‘Maratha Military Landscape,’ granting them World Heritage Site status. Shivaji Maharaj identified foreign threats and built impregnable forts in the Sahyadri, Western Ghats, and coastal regions, inspiring the Marathas to hoist their flag across India. His military tactics are still praised worldwide. Every battle of Shivaji Maharaj is an example of strategic prowess, and it was because of him that Swarajya was established. The indomitable spirit of the Maratha people was instilled by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

Chief Minister Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting classical language status to Marathi. He said, “Marathi is a very ancient language. The royal seal of Shivaji Maharaj is inscribed on the flag of our navy, and now the royal seal of Marathi has been established in Delhi as well. Even today, Marathi literature and theater are of the highest quality. The language that has kept theater alive is Marathi. Research on the Marathi language should be conducted in all universities.” He also announced that a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj would be installed on the JNU campus, which would inspire sacrifice and social service for the nation.

Marathi Language Center: Cultural Pride – Marathi Language Minister Dr. Uday Samant described the establishment of the Marathi Studies Center at JNU as a historic step. He announced that a village of Marathi books would be established in Kashmir and a Marathi global community would be formed abroad. On this occasion, he extended an invitation to the World Marathi Conference to be held in Nashik and emphasized efforts to encourage Maharashtra students to seek admission to JNU.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shantishree Pandit highlighted the importance of Marathi literature, drama, and poetry. She announced a national dialogue program to be launched named ‘Sindhudurg Samvad’ and described JNU as a leading university based on equality, quality, and innovation. Referring to the efforts under the National Education Policy 2020 to promote the study of 50 Indian languages, she urged Marathi students to seek admission to JNU.

The event was attended by MPs Smita Wagh, Dhananjay Mahadik, Medha Kulkarni, Hemant Savara, Anil Bonde, Ajit Gopchhade, former MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Resident Commissioner and Secretary of Maharashtra Sadan R. Vimla, officials from various departments of the Central Government, JNU professors, and Marathi enthusiasts.

