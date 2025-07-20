Mass Suicide In Ahmedabad: Family Of Five, Including Three Children, Found Dead In Gujarat’s Bagodara

A tragic scene unfolded after midnight Sunday at a rented house in Bagodara village, Ahmedabad, when police reported a family of five an auto-rickshaw driver, his wife and three young children had apparently died by ingesting poison.

Who were they?

Police have identified them as 34-year-old Vipul Kanji Waghela, his wife Sonal and their children 11-year-old Kareena, 8-year-old Mayur and 5-year-old Princess. The family had lived peacefully at the rented house, while Vipul drove auto as a means of sustenance.

How was the tragedy discovered?

Around 2 a.m., a neighbour alerted authorities after hearing nothing for hours. A team responded swiftly, finding the five individuals unresponsive. “All signs point to poisoning,” said Om Prakash Jat, Superintendent of Police (Ahmedabad Rural). The post‑mortems and forensic exams are underway to confirm the cause of death and search for clues.

Why did it happen?

At present, no clear trigger financial strain or personal crisis has emerged. SP Jat described the case as unfathomable and stressed that investigators are working tirelessly to unravel the puzzle behind this tragic decision.

Similar Incidents Across the Country

This isn’t the first time India has witnessed family suicides in recent memory. Just weeks ago in Panchkula, Haryana, seven family members were found dead inside a locked car suspected to be driven by financial despair. In Surat, Gujarat, a couple and five children died by poisoning in late 2023. And the chilling Burari case of 2018 saw 11 relatives found dead under deeply disturbing circumstances.

Each case, like this latest one, is a painful reminder of the silent struggles many face and how rooted issues can lead to unspeakable ends.

What happens next?

Police have maintained their investigative focus on the family’s daily living and any possible pressures they faced. Officials are hoping concerned residents who interacted with the family will come forward, believing that even a small detail can help find the truth.

Mental health officials are also stressing the importance of reporting distress and the role communities, friends, and authorities can play in helping.

