Home > India > Massive Blow To Lalu Prasad Yadav: Supreme Court Denied Relief To Lalu In Land-For-Job Scam And Fast Tracks Corruption Trial

Massive Blow To Lalu Prasad Yadav: Supreme Court Denied Relief To Lalu In Land-For-Job Scam And Fast Tracks Corruption Trial

Lalu Prasad Yadav Land For Job Scam: The RJD leader had primarily moved the Delhi High Court to quash the 2022 FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He also sought a stay on proceedings before the trial court.

Lalu Prasad Yadav Land-For-Job Scam
Lalu Prasad Yadav Land-For-Job Scam

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 18:24:53 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected staying the trial court proceedings against former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav over the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.

The RJD leader had primarily moved the Delhi High Court to quash the 2022 FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He also sought a stay on proceedings before the trial court.

Apex Court Asks Delhi HC to Expedite Hearing

The HC refused to grant a stay, following which he approached the apex court. The matter moved to the top court bench Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh on Friday, who refused to intervene after knowing that it was only an interim order. The top court asked the trial court to complete the trial expeditiously and to exempt him from appearing in person.

Next Hearing Date: August 12

On May 29, the Delhi HC had found no compelling reason to stay the trial and issued a notice to the CBI regarding Yadav’s plea. The next hearing date is scheduled for August 12.

The case is related to Group D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. It took place when Lalu Prasad was serving as the railway minister between 2004 and 2009, allegedly in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family or associates.

bihardelhi high courtjob scamLalu Prasad Yadavscamsupreme court

