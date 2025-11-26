Massive Fire Breaks Out In EV Showroom In Kota; Over 50 Electric Bikes Destroyed

A major fire broke out at an electric vehicle showroom in Kota, Rajasthan, on Wednesday morning, destroying over 50 electric scooters and bikes. Police officials said the blaze spread rapidly through the showroom, causing significant damage. Authorities suspect a short circuit as the reason behind the fire. Firefighters arrived promptly, controlling the flames before they could reach nearby shops and homes. Footage from the site showed intense flames as staff and bystanders helped remove partially burnt EVs to reduce losses. Police confirmed no injuries occurred and assured the public that the situation is now under control.

Four fire engines from the Kota Fire Department responded quickly to the electric vehicle showroom fire. Firefighters worked for over an hour to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings. The intense heat and smoke made firefighting challenging, but emergency personnel managed to secure the area. Local residents and bystanders assisted by removing partially damaged electric scooters and bikes. Despite these efforts, many two-wheelers suffered complete destruction. Authorities praised the quick response of the fire department and noted that the combined effort of staff and local helpers reduced the potential for even greater losses.

Authorities confirmed that no one sustained injuries during the major fire at the Kota electric vehicle showroom. Employees and visitors evacuated safely after the blaze began in the morning. Police and fire department officials coordinated the evacuation to ensure public safety. The incident caused property damage but no human casualties, which officials called fortunate given the intensity of the fire. Investigators are inspecting the scene to determine the exact cause. Meanwhile, the local administration monitored the situation closely, assuring residents that safety measures were in place. Emergency teams remained on-site until the fire was fully extinguished and the building was secure.

Police Launch Investigation into Kota Showroom Fire

Police have registered a case regarding the fire at the Kota electric vehicle showroom and launched an official investigation. Officers are collecting evidence to determine whether the fire resulted from a short circuit or other causes. Eyewitness statements, CCTV footage, and expert analysis will form part of the probe. Authorities aim to prevent similar incidents in the future by identifying safety lapses. The investigation is ongoing, and officials have asked the public and local business owners to follow fire safety measures. Police have promised to release further updates as the inquiry progresses to provide clarity on the cause of the blaze.

