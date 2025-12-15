LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar CM Lashkar-e-Taiba australia latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva Bihar CM Lashkar-e-Taiba australia latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva Bihar CM Lashkar-e-Taiba australia latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva Bihar CM Lashkar-e-Taiba australia latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar CM Lashkar-e-Taiba australia latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva Bihar CM Lashkar-e-Taiba australia latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva Bihar CM Lashkar-e-Taiba australia latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva Bihar CM Lashkar-e-Taiba australia latest world news Dhurandhar BJP Bihar chief Anuj Sachdeva
LIVE TV
Home > India > Massive Row Erupts After Nitish Kumar Pulls Down Hijab Off A Woman’s Face On Stage, ‘Shameless Act’ Says Internet

Massive Row Erupts After Nitish Kumar Pulls Down Hijab Off A Woman’s Face On Stage, ‘Shameless Act’ Says Internet

A video showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly pulling a Muslim woman’s hijab during an appointment letter ceremony in Patna has gone viral on social media. The incident sparked criticism from the RJD and reactions across political circles as the event involved the appointment of 1,283 AYUSH doctors.

Nitish Kumar sparks a new row (PHOTO: X)
Nitish Kumar sparks a new row (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 15, 2025 22:06:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Massive Row Erupts After Nitish Kumar Pulls Down Hijab Off A Woman’s Face On Stage, ‘Shameless Act’ Says Internet

A video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has gone viral after he pulled down the hijab off a Muslim woman’s face while they were both up on a public stage.

Once the clip started making the rounds, people pushed back hard. The RJD didn’t waste any time as they shared the video online and called him out.

They posted on X, saying, “What’s happened to Nitish ji? Has he lost it completely, or is he now 100% Sanghi?” 

Massive Row Erupts After Nitish Kumar Pulls Down Hijab Off A Woman’s Face On Stage, ‘Shameless Act’ Says Internet

In the video, you can see Nitish Kumar handing out appointment letters, and as he does, he suddenly pulls back the woman’s hijab.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who stood right there on stage, tried to intervene, but he was too late as Nitish Kumar had already pulled off the doctor’s hijab.

The video is from Patna, Bihar. At the event, Nitish Kumar handed out appointment letters to 1,283 new AYUSH doctors i.e. Ayurvedic, Homoeopathic, and Unani specialists.

 The event was packed with top officials: both Deputy Chief Ministers, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary, Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, and Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

How did the Internet react?

ALSO READ: Who Is Sajid Saifullah Jutt? NIA Names Pakistan-Based Lashkar Offshoot Chief As Pahalgam Attack Mastermind

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 9:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar CMhome-hero-pos-1latest viral newsNitish Kumar

RELATED News

Nick Reiner, Son Of Renowned Filmmaker Rob Reiner Gets Arrested In Connection With Parents’ Murder, Bail Set At $4 Million

Shah Rukh Khan As Rehman Dakait? Viral Fan Edit of King Khan On Akshaye Khanna’s Iconic Dhurandhar Song Leaves Netizens Stunned, Watch

Priyanka Gandhi–Prashant Kishore Meet: What Was Discussed and What It Means for Congress

Mohali Shooting: Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Critically Injured Minutes Before Key Match

Paris’ Iconic Louvre Shutdown Explained: Strike, Security Concerns And A Museum Under Pressure

LATEST NEWS

Massive Row Erupts After Nitish Kumar Pulls Down Hijab Off A Woman’s Face On Stage, ‘Shameless Act’ Says Internet

Muslim Cemetery Vandalised With Pig Heads In Sydney After Bondi Beach Shooting, Horrific Pics Surface

Paris’ Iconic Louvre Shutdown Explained: Strike, Security Concerns And A Museum Under Pressure

After Calling Dhurandhar ‘Propaganda,’ Pakistan Announces New Movie ‘Mera Lyari’ To Tell ‘Authentic’ Story Of The Town

Caught On Cam: Chilling Moment When Elderly Sydney Victim Confronted The Shooter Head-On, Internet Says, ‘He Died A Hero’

‘Crowd Full Of Discipline, No Chaos Like Kolkata’: Fans Hail Mumbai’s Crowd Management During Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour

Two-Time Amazon Bestseller at 16, Shaurya Singhvi Sets a New Benchmark

‘Don’t Go Through A Problem Twice,’ Suggests Anupam Kher After His Connecting IndiGo Flight To Khajuraho Film Festival Gets Cancelled, Airline Blames The ‘Severe Fog’

‘If He Does Not Perform In…’ R Ashwin Opens Up About Shubman Gill’s Poor Batting Form, Says Can’t Bring Sanju Samson

Will Australia Toughen Gun Laws After Bondi Beach Mass Shooting?

Massive Row Erupts After Nitish Kumar Pulls Down Hijab Off A Woman’s Face On Stage, ‘Shameless Act’ Says Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Massive Row Erupts After Nitish Kumar Pulls Down Hijab Off A Woman’s Face On Stage, ‘Shameless Act’ Says Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Massive Row Erupts After Nitish Kumar Pulls Down Hijab Off A Woman’s Face On Stage, ‘Shameless Act’ Says Internet
Massive Row Erupts After Nitish Kumar Pulls Down Hijab Off A Woman’s Face On Stage, ‘Shameless Act’ Says Internet
Massive Row Erupts After Nitish Kumar Pulls Down Hijab Off A Woman’s Face On Stage, ‘Shameless Act’ Says Internet
Massive Row Erupts After Nitish Kumar Pulls Down Hijab Off A Woman’s Face On Stage, ‘Shameless Act’ Says Internet

QUICK LINKS