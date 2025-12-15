Massive Row Erupts After Nitish Kumar Pulls Down Hijab Off A Woman’s Face On Stage, ‘Shameless Act’ Says Internet

A video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has gone viral after he pulled down the hijab off a Muslim woman’s face while they were both up on a public stage.

Once the clip started making the rounds, people pushed back hard. The RJD didn’t waste any time as they shared the video online and called him out.

They posted on X, saying, “What’s happened to Nitish ji? Has he lost it completely, or is he now 100% Sanghi?”

In the video, you can see Nitish Kumar handing out appointment letters, and as he does, he suddenly pulls back the woman’s hijab.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who stood right there on stage, tried to intervene, but he was too late as Nitish Kumar had already pulled off the doctor’s hijab.

The video is from Patna, Bihar. At the event, Nitish Kumar handed out appointment letters to 1,283 new AYUSH doctors i.e. Ayurvedic, Homoeopathic, and Unani specialists.

The event was packed with top officials: both Deputy Chief Ministers, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary, Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, and Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

How did the Internet react?

Shameful and Unacceptable | @NitishKumar A Muslim woman, wearing a burqa and likely present to receive her joining letter, was subjected to public humiliation when Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reportedly reached out to pull down her Hijab/Mask. The hijab is not a costume. It is… pic.twitter.com/4EakveoPtO — Muslim IT Cell (@Muslim_ITCell) December 15, 2025

#SHAME

In this video, #Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is seen removing the hijab of a young female AYUSH doctor during an appointment letter ceremony. Intent aside, this reflects a serious lapse in institutional sensitivity. The government must uphold respect for personal and religious… pic.twitter.com/T3z1Y9a2L0 — Indian Doctor🇮🇳 (@Indian__doctor) December 15, 2025

A disgusting and shameless act by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Who gave him the right to touch or remove a woman’s veil without her consent? The Constitution protects her right to practice her religion. Has he completely lost his senses, or is this desperation to impress the saffron… pic.twitter.com/RgImcA96qH — Habeeb Masood Al-Aidroos (@habeeb_masood) December 15, 2025

In disguise of mental health, Nitish kumar is openly violationg woman’s right to religion forcibly pulling her hijab is equal to pulling her cloths down. Instead of SM outrage,RJD shud provide legal aid to the woman. Seek Governor’s sanction & file FIRpic.twitter.com/0MmIiSvxpp — Avishek Goyal (@AG_knocks) December 15, 2025

