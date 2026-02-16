LIVE TV
Home > India > Maternity Shoot Turns Fatal In Bengaluru: 3-Year-Old Kid Slips Into Pool, Dies In Tragic Accident While 8-Month Pregnant Mother Was Busy Shooting

Maternity Shoot Turns Fatal In Bengaluru: 3-Year-Old Kid Slips Into Pool, Dies In Tragic Accident While 8-Month Pregnant Mother Was Busy Shooting

A three-year-old boy, Lakshmeer, tragically drowned after slipping into a water pool during his mother’s maternity photoshoot in Bengaluru.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 16, 2026 15:38:48 IST

Bengaluru Tragedy: A three-year-old boy named Lakshmeer died after he slipped and fell into a water pool while his mother was having a maternity photoshoot in Bengaluru.

Lakshmeer was the son of Charan and Swathi. The accident happened on Saturday. Swathi, who’s eight months pregnant, was getting her photos taken as she waited for her second child.

Lakshmeer was playing nearby.

No one noticed when he wandered off and fell into a small pool set up at the shoot. By the time people realised what happened, it was too late; he had drowned.

They rushed him for medical help, but the doctors couldn’t save him. The hospital performed a post-mortem exam.

Police have filed a case and started investigating how it all happened, including whether anyone was negligent during the shoot.

Officials said Lakshmeer’s father, who works abroad, is flying back to Bengaluru today.

(More details awaited.)

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 3:38 PM IST
