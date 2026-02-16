Odisha Terrace Blast Caught On CCTV: Mother, Son Die During Suspected Illegal Bomb-Making, Shahnawaz Malik Named Prime Suspect

Bhubaneswar, ODISHA: CCTV footage from the blast in Sundarpada, Odisha, on January 27, has surfaced, and it has left the Internet in shock.

The video catches a sudden fireball shooting up from behind the rooftop water tanks on a residential building, then thick smoke just pours into the sky.

Odisha terrace blast caught on camera

The explosion’s force rattled the whole neighbourhood. People panicked, running outside right after that massive bang.

Police say the blast happened while someone was handling explosives on the roof. Four people got badly hurt and were rushed to Capital Hospital, but later moved to a private facility. Sadly, a woman and her son died from their injuries a few days later.

The police zeroed in on Shahnawaz Malik as the main suspect. Investigators think this was about illegal bomb-making.

Early evidence points to Shahnawaz, his associate Amiya Malik, his mother, and another accomplice putting together explosive devices at the house. They found gunpowder at the scene, which pretty much confirms it.

Breaking News 🚨 History-sheeter Shahnawaz Malik, who was critically injured while making crude bomb with his family on his rooftop in Bhubaneswar’s Sundarpada on Jan 27, has died from burn injuries. His mother, Lizatun Bibi, also succumbed to her wounds days later. Police… pic.twitter.com/05V6r5MQUw — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 15, 2026

Sundarpada Rooftop Blast Leaves Two Dead, Four Injured

DCP Jagmohan Meena said the main person hurt already had a criminal record. He believes they were planning something, and the bomb-making went wrong. Four people were injured during this process. The police are now searching for any more explosives hidden away.

Shahnawaz Malik’s criminal past isn’t a secret; there are already cases against him.

Because the blast was so serious, the National Investigation Agency has taken over. Local police had started with a special team, but now the central agency is on it.

They’re going through the CCTV footage frame by frame, collecting forensic evidence, and trying to figure out if there’s a bigger plot behind this. Security in Sundarpada is now tighter than ever as the investigation goes on.

ALSO READ: AI Summit 2026 Delhi: From Narendra Modi To Emmanuel Macron, Sundar Pichai And Sam Altman, Big Names Headline India’s Mega Artificial Intelligence Event