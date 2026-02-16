Odisha Terrace Blast Caught On CCTV: Mother, Son Die During Suspected Illegal Bomb-Making, Shahnawaz Malik Named Prime Suspect

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham AI Impact Summit 2026 February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
Home > India > Odisha Terrace Blast Caught On CCTV: Mother, Son Die During Suspected Illegal Bomb-Making, Shahnawaz Malik Named Prime Suspect

Odisha Terrace Blast Caught On CCTV: Mother, Son Die During Suspected Illegal Bomb-Making, Shahnawaz Malik Named Prime Suspect

CCTV footage of the January 27 Sundarpada terrace blast in Bhubaneswar has shocked the internet. The explosion, allegedly linked to illegal bomb-making, injured four and later claimed the lives of a woman and her son. Police have named Shahnawaz Malik as the prime suspect.

Deadly Bhubaneswar rooftop blast caught on camera (IMAGE: X)
Deadly Bhubaneswar rooftop blast caught on camera (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 16, 2026 14:52:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Odisha Terrace Blast Caught On CCTV: Mother, Son Die During Suspected Illegal Bomb-Making, Shahnawaz Malik Named Prime Suspect

Bhubaneswar, ODISHA: CCTV footage from the blast in Sundarpada, Odisha, on January 27, has surfaced, and it has left the Internet in shock. 

The video catches a sudden fireball shooting up from behind the rooftop water tanks on a residential building, then thick smoke just pours into the sky. 

Odisha terrace blast caught on camera

The explosion’s force rattled the whole neighbourhood. People panicked, running outside right after that massive bang.

You Might Be Interested In

Police say the blast happened while someone was handling explosives on the roof. Four people got badly hurt and were rushed to Capital Hospital, but later moved to a private facility. Sadly, a woman and her son died from their injuries a few days later.

The police zeroed in on Shahnawaz Malik as the main suspect. Investigators think this was about illegal bomb-making.

Early evidence points to Shahnawaz, his associate Amiya Malik, his mother, and another accomplice putting together explosive devices at the house. They found gunpowder at the scene, which pretty much confirms it.

Sundarpada Rooftop Blast Leaves Two Dead, Four Injured

DCP Jagmohan Meena said the main person hurt already had a criminal record. He believes they were planning something, and the bomb-making went wrong. Four people were injured during this process. The police are now searching for any more explosives hidden away.

Shahnawaz Malik’s criminal past isn’t a secret; there are already cases against him.

Because the blast was so serious, the National Investigation Agency has taken over. Local police had started with a special team, but now the central agency is on it.

They’re going through the CCTV footage frame by frame, collecting forensic evidence, and trying to figure out if there’s a bigger plot behind this. Security in Sundarpada is now tighter than ever as the investigation goes on.

ALSO READ: AI Summit 2026 Delhi: From Narendra Modi To Emmanuel Macron, Sundar Pichai And Sam Altman, Big Names Headline India’s Mega Artificial Intelligence Event

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 2:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bhubaneswarhome-hero-pos-3latest india newslatest viral videoodisha

RELATED News

Maternity Shoot Turns Fatal In Bengaluru: 3-Year-Old Kid Slips Into Pool, Dies In Tragic Accident While 8-Month Pregnant Mother Was Busy Shooting

SC Slams Plea Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya’ Remark, Says Don’t Undermine HC Powers, Approach HC For Expedited Hearing

Who is Bhupen Borah? Why Former Assam Congress Chief Resigned Ahead Of Crucial Assembly Elections

Greater Noida Horror: 3-Year-Old Toddler Drowns In Open Pit In Greater Noida Days After Yuvraj Mehta Accident

Bhiwadi Chemical Factory Fire: Seven Workers Burned Alive In Massive Blaze In Rajasthan – What We Know So Far

LATEST NEWS

‘I’m Not A Believer In Prosthetics’: Rajkummar Rao FINALLY Breaks Silence On Hair Loss Rumours After Pic Of Him Looking Old And Frail Goes Viral

T20 World Cup 2026: Steve Smith Replaces Injured Josh Hazlewood in Australia Squad — Check Updated AUS Team

RBI’s Bold Move: Banks Empowered To Fund M&A, REITs, And Boost Stock Market Liquidity

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Super 8 Line-Up Revealed, South Africa Showdown Key Fixture

Cricket Superstar David Warner becomes Brand Ambassador of Parimatch

Switzerland Railways Tragedy: Avalanche Derails Train, Multiple Injuries Feared; Services Halted Between Goppenstein And Brig

India’s Wholesale Prices Rise 1.81% In January 2026: Goods And Commodities Cost More, Fuel And Power Stay Cheaper

Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal In Finalissima 2026 — Tactical Battle That Could Decide Argentina vs Spain Clash

UP Scholarship 2025–26: Know the Last Date For Submitting Updated Form And Key Details Here

Odisha Terrace Blast Caught On CCTV: Mother, Son Die During Suspected Illegal Bomb-Making, Shahnawaz Malik Named Prime Suspect

Odisha Terrace Blast Caught On CCTV: Mother, Son Die During Suspected Illegal Bomb-Making, Shahnawaz Malik Named Prime Suspect

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Odisha Terrace Blast Caught On CCTV: Mother, Son Die During Suspected Illegal Bomb-Making, Shahnawaz Malik Named Prime Suspect

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Odisha Terrace Blast Caught On CCTV: Mother, Son Die During Suspected Illegal Bomb-Making, Shahnawaz Malik Named Prime Suspect
Odisha Terrace Blast Caught On CCTV: Mother, Son Die During Suspected Illegal Bomb-Making, Shahnawaz Malik Named Prime Suspect
Odisha Terrace Blast Caught On CCTV: Mother, Son Die During Suspected Illegal Bomb-Making, Shahnawaz Malik Named Prime Suspect
Odisha Terrace Blast Caught On CCTV: Mother, Son Die During Suspected Illegal Bomb-Making, Shahnawaz Malik Named Prime Suspect

QUICK LINKS