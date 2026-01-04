LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Matter Of Deep Concern': India Reacts To Trump Capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Says Situation Is Being Closely Monitored

‘Matter Of Deep Concern’: India Reacts To Trump Capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Says Situation Is Being Closely Monitored

India said it is deeply concerned over recent US strikes on Venezuela and urged all sides to resolve the crisis peacefully. New Delhi reaffirmed support for the Venezuelan people and said its embassy in Caracas is monitoring the safety of Indians in the region.

India expresses 'deep concern' over US strikes on Venezuela (PHOTO: X)
India expresses 'deep concern' over US strikes on Venezuela (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 4, 2026 13:55:19 IST

‘Matter Of Deep Concern’: India Reacts To Trump Capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Says Situation Is Being Closely Monitored

India said on Sunday that it’s “deeply concerned” about the recent US strikes on Venezuela and is keeping a close watch on how things are unfolding, according to a press release from January 4, 2026.

India ‘Deeply Concerned’ Over US Strikes on Venezuela

The government repeated that it stands with the people of Venezuela, wants them to be safe, and urged everyone involved to sort things out peacefully through talks. India stressed the need for calm and stability in the region.

Officials also said the Indian Embassy in Caracas is in touch with the local Indian community and will keep offering support wherever needed.

In a dramatic move, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social early Saturday that the US had carried out a “large scale” strike on Venezuela. He said Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of the country in an operation with US law enforcement.

What’s next for Maduro? 

Maduro now faces charges in the US for narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and possessing and conspiring to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

Trump told reporters the US plans to help run Venezuela for now, at least until they can manage a “safe, proper and judicious transition.”

He called the operation “extremely successful” and said it should send a strong warning to anyone thinking of threatening American sovereignty or lives. There’s no immediate sign of the US setting up any kind of new government on the ground yet.

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 1:55 PM IST
Tags: donald trump, india, Nicolas Maduro, venezuela president

‘Watch Your A**’: Trump Escalates Rhetoric After Maduro Capture, Warns Colombian President Gustavo Petro Over Making ‘Cocaine’ — Is He Next?

‘Matter Of Deep Concern’: India Reacts To Trump Capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Says Situation Is Being Closely Monitored

QUICK LINKS