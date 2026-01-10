LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan Hindu heritage India audi crude imports Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan Hindu heritage India audi crude imports Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan Hindu heritage India audi crude imports Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan Hindu heritage India audi crude imports Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan Hindu heritage India audi crude imports Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan Hindu heritage India audi crude imports Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan Hindu heritage India audi crude imports Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan Hindu heritage India audi crude imports Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India
LIVE TV
Home > India > Meet Noor Ahmed Noor, Afghanistan’s First Envoy To India Post-Taliban Takeover, Takes Charge At Embassy In Delhi

Meet Noor Ahmed Noor, Afghanistan’s First Envoy To India Post-Taliban Takeover, Takes Charge At Embassy In Delhi

Noor Ahmed Noor's appointment as Charge d'Affaires, which practically puts him in the position of the senior diplomat in the embassy, is an indication of the continuation of diplomatic engagement between India and Afghanistan.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 10, 2026 13:57:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Noor Ahmed Noor, Afghanistan’s First Envoy To India Post-Taliban Takeover, Takes Charge At Embassy In Delhi

An important diplomatic change has occurred after the Taliban’s ascendance in Afghanistan in 2021, as one of the senior Taliban officials, Mufti Noor Ahmed Noor, has come to New Delhi to take over as the Charge d’Affaires of the Afghan Embassy. Noor Ahmed Noor held the position of Director General of the First Political Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan before and he was part of the team that accompanied Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during his trip to India in October 2025. Despite India’s ongoing attempts to strategically manage its relationship with the government in Kabul to which the Taliban belongs, official sources have verified his entry into the embassy and the commencement of his activities there.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is Noor Ahmed Noor?

India’s interactions with the Taliban have been ongoing despite the latter not being recognized by the former in an officially accepted manner, and the recent establishment of diplomatic ties is the result of such interactions. Engagements with high level officials have taken place in recent months which included an invitation to Amir Khan Muttaqi, and there were talks about humanitarian cooperation as well as bilateral ties. During the October visit, Muttaqi pointed out the embassy in New Delhi, verily with the Islamic Emirate’s flag being prominently exhibited, making it clear that the Taliban was determined to control its diplomatic missions. Farmers and political observers have reported that Afghan consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad are also under the management of diplomats appointed by the Taliban. India has kept its position of humanitarian support, providing aid and vital supplies to Afghanistan, but at the same time, it has refrained from formally recognizing the new government.

Afghanistan’s First Envoy To India Post-Taliban Takeover

Despite the unresolved issue of formal recognition, this appointment is considered by the sources to be a part of a bigger plan to keep open the lines of communication and mutual cooperation regarding trade, development, and security, which are the main concerns of the region. India has been providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which has become its main policy towards the country since the Taliban took over again, the arrival of Noor might have a further impact on how the two countries conduct their diplomatic and practical engagement in the future.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Shot In Chest, Left To Die: Hindu Farmer Killed By Feudal Lord In Pakistan, Massive Protests Erupt In Sindh – Is This The Fate of Hindus Under Asim Munir?

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 1:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Afghan Embassy DelhiAfghanistan envoy IndiaIndia Taliban relationsNoor Ahmed NoorNoor Ahmed Noor Delhi posting

RELATED News

After Maduro, Is Vladimir Putin Next? Trump’s Cryptic Reply When Asked If Russian President Could Be Captured Like Venezuelan President

Shot In Chest, Left To Die: Hindu Farmer Killed By Feudal Lord In Pakistan, Massive Protests Erupt In Sindh – Is This The Fate of Hindus Under Asim Munir?

Zero Turbulence: Delhi Replaces Buffalo Meat With Chicken To Keep Black Kites Away During Republic Day Airshow – Here’s What We Know

‘Come To The Streets, Seize Public Spaces’: Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls for Popular Revolt Amid Iran Protest Violence

X Alters Iran’s Flag Symbol To Lion-And-Sun Amid Intensifying Political Unrest, Drawing Global Attention

LATEST NEWS

Sunil Gavaskar Fulfills ‘Jamming’ Promise, Surprises Jemimah Rodrigues With Bat-Shaped Guitar After World Cup Win | Watch VIRAL Video

The Abhishek Doctrine by Abhishek Sharma: Understanding India’s Security Challenges Beyond Headlines

Who Was Tom Cherones? The Emmy-Winning Director Behind Seinfeld Passes Away At 86

19 Minute Viral MMS And Money: How Much Money Does An ‘Explicit Viral’ Generate? Real Earnings on YouTube, Instagram, Porn Sites & OnlyFans

Tecno Spark Go 3 Set To Debut With Dual Camera, Drop Resistance And Voice Assistant, Check Launch Date Here

O’Romeo Teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Love Story Takes A Dark Twist In Vishal Bhardwaj’s New Film | Watch

Virat Kohli Meets His Childhood Lookalike In Vadodara Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs, Fans Say ‘Blud Time-Travelled To Give Himself An Autograph’

Who Is Nadine de Klerk? South African Star Who Helped Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Mumbai Indians With a Clutch All-Round Show

Infinix Note Edge Set To Debut: World’s First Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 7100, XOS 16 OS Launching On…

Parasakthi Movie Reactions: Telugu Sentiment Hurt; Calls Grow To Ban Content Over THIS Remark, Everything You Need To Know

Meet Noor Ahmed Noor, Afghanistan’s First Envoy To India Post-Taliban Takeover, Takes Charge At Embassy In Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Noor Ahmed Noor, Afghanistan’s First Envoy To India Post-Taliban Takeover, Takes Charge At Embassy In Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Noor Ahmed Noor, Afghanistan’s First Envoy To India Post-Taliban Takeover, Takes Charge At Embassy In Delhi
Meet Noor Ahmed Noor, Afghanistan’s First Envoy To India Post-Taliban Takeover, Takes Charge At Embassy In Delhi
Meet Noor Ahmed Noor, Afghanistan’s First Envoy To India Post-Taliban Takeover, Takes Charge At Embassy In Delhi
Meet Noor Ahmed Noor, Afghanistan’s First Envoy To India Post-Taliban Takeover, Takes Charge At Embassy In Delhi

QUICK LINKS