Minister Seethakka Holds Teleconference On Flood Situation In Kamareddy

State Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare Minister and Joint Nizamabad District In-charge Minister Seethakka on Thursday conducted a teleconference with officials to review the flood situation in Kamareddy district.

Government Advisor Shabbir Ali, Zaheerabad MP Suresh Shettkar, District Collector Ashish Sangwan, District Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra, and senior officials from all departments attended the meeting.

Officials briefed the minister on the impact of incessant rains, the rising flood levels, and the extent of damage in different parts of the district. Minister Seethakka instructed the administration to remain on high alert despite a slight reduction in rainfall, stressing that there should be no complacency until the situation is fully under control.

She directed that relief operations must continue round the clock and issued a series of instructions to ensure public safety.

Key Directives from the Minister

Officials should conduct field visits in the affected villages and provide immediate support. Families living in low-lying areas must be shifted to rehabilitation centers without delay. Steps should be taken to drain floodwater from residential houses.

Departments including electricity, agriculture, drinking water supply, and Panchayat Raj should conduct damage assessments and submit reports immediately. Senior officials must remain available at the field level to reassure citizens and coordinate operations. Sanitation drives should be intensified in villages to prevent the spread of diseases. Preventive steps should be taken to stop people from entering overflowing streams and ponds.

Early warning systems should be activated in flood-prone areas to alert residents in advance. Extreme caution must be exercised to ensure that no lives are lost. The minister further assured that she would personally visit Kamareddy district as soon as the weather conditions improve to review relief and rehabilitation measures on the ground.

Also Read: Trade Tensions Aren’t Just Headlines: They Could Cost India, Is Self Reliance An Answer?