LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi murder case balance sheet reduction NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing Delhi murder case balance sheet reduction NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing Delhi murder case balance sheet reduction NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing Delhi murder case balance sheet reduction NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi murder case balance sheet reduction NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing Delhi murder case balance sheet reduction NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing Delhi murder case balance sheet reduction NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing Delhi murder case balance sheet reduction NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife counter Beijing
LIVE TV
Home > India > Ministry Of Home Affairs Launches ‘Wingo’ App To Curb SMS Fraud, Here’s What Android Users Need To Be Aware Of

Ministry Of Home Affairs Launches ‘Wingo’ App To Curb SMS Fraud, Here’s What Android Users Need To Be Aware Of

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) cautioned android users to remain vigilant against malicious activities on the Wingo apps.

Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo: ANI)
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 30, 2026 15:40:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ministry Of Home Affairs Launches ‘Wingo’ App To Curb SMS Fraud, Here’s What Android Users Need To Be Aware Of

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has intensified its crackdown on cyber fraud by taking decisive action against the ‘Wingo’ app, a platform allegedly operating as a “telecom mule as a service” network. Authorities have geo-blocked the app’s command-and-control servers to disrupt its operations, citing serious concerns over misuse of telecom resources. 

You Might Be Interested In

The move comes amid growing warnings that the app was facilitating fake SMS activities without users’ knowledge. As part of the operation, several social media channels promoting the app were also blocked. The action underscores the government’s broader efforts to combat organised cybercrime and protect citizens from malicious digital platforms.

What steps were taken by the I4C for Cyber Fraud? 

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) cautioned Android users to remain vigilant against malicious activities on the apps. It also advised citizens to refrain from downloading or using the application. Officials stated that the app was being used to send fraudulent SMS messages from users android phones without their knowledge, raising serious concerns over misuse of telecom resources and cyber fraud.

You Might Be Interested In

Taking quick action, the MHA’s cyber wing geo-blocked the Command and Control servers linked to the Wingo network. The ministry urged the public to report suspicious applications or activity through official cybercrime reporting channels and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting citizens from cybercrime.

What is I4C? 

The MHA created the I4C to offer a thorough, coordinated framework for combating cybercrime in the nation. It collaborates closely with state and Union Territory law enforcement authorities and acts as the focal point for combating cybercrime.

I4C plays a key role in identifying emerging cyber threats, analysing cybercrime trends, and coordinating large-scale crackdowns on fraud networks operating through malicious apps, fake websites, mule accounts, and social media platforms.

It also works with telecom service providers, internet intermediaries, and global technology platforms to block illegal digital infrastructure, including phishing domains, fraudulent apps, and Command-and-Control servers used by cybercriminals.

The recent action against the Wingo app is part of I4C’s continued efforts to dismantle organised cyber fraud ecosystems and prevent misuse of telecom and digital platforms for criminal activities.

(With inputs from ANI)

Read more: Attention Bumble and Match Users: Dating Apps Hit by Cyberattack. Find Out Who Is Behind The Attack And If Your Data Is Safe

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 3:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: android userscyber fraudi4cmhaWingo app

RELATED News

Telangana Horror: School Kids Experience Stomach Pain After Eating Sambar And Rice, 22 Students Rushed To Hospital After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School

‘Risk Of Nipah Virus From India Remains Low’: WHO Clarifies No Travel Or Trade Restrictions

Dry Day Alert! Will Alcohol Shops and Bars Be Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Other Cities on January 30 For Shaheed Diwas?

Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar Or Praful Patel? Race For The Top Post Heats Up As NCP Merger Talks Gain Momentum: Reports

Karnataka Double Suicide: Husband’s Death Note Alleges Harassment After Wife Elopes; Matchmaker Also Ends Life

LATEST NEWS

Dr. Blossom Kochhar Honoured with ELLE Beauty Legacy Award at The ELLE List 2026

Precious Metals Rally: Gold Near Rs 2 Lakh, Silver To Hit Rs 5 Lakh In Future, Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

‘Absolute Cinema’ | Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Social Media Reacts to Australian Open 2026 Five-Set Thriller in Melbourne

TS TET 2026 Response Sheet Out: How to Download, Calculate scores And Objection Process Step by Step Guide Here

Who Is Kevin Warsh? Trump’s Favorite, Crypto-Savvy Wall Street Veteran In The Spotlight for US Federal Reserve Chair

AI Film Studio TakeTwo Secures Funding at 100-Crore Valuation in Pre-Seed Round

Australian Open 2026 Semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Alexander Zverev in Epic Five-Setter at Melbourne Park

Indore ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted From Head Constable After Mumbai Woman’s Allegation Of Obscene Chats

The 50 Reality Show: Release Date, Time, OTT Platform, Contestants Revealed, Concept Explained And Everything You Need Know

Education Or Exploitation? Karnataka Government School Students Made To Wash Mid-Day Meal Plates Near Open Drain, Viral Image Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Ministry Of Home Affairs Launches ‘Wingo’ App To Curb SMS Fraud, Here’s What Android Users Need To Be Aware Of

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ministry Of Home Affairs Launches ‘Wingo’ App To Curb SMS Fraud, Here’s What Android Users Need To Be Aware Of

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ministry Of Home Affairs Launches ‘Wingo’ App To Curb SMS Fraud, Here’s What Android Users Need To Be Aware Of
Ministry Of Home Affairs Launches ‘Wingo’ App To Curb SMS Fraud, Here’s What Android Users Need To Be Aware Of
Ministry Of Home Affairs Launches ‘Wingo’ App To Curb SMS Fraud, Here’s What Android Users Need To Be Aware Of
Ministry Of Home Affairs Launches ‘Wingo’ App To Curb SMS Fraud, Here’s What Android Users Need To Be Aware Of

QUICK LINKS