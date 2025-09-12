Mizoram: Governor VK Singh lauds PM Modi for Bairabi-Sairang railway line project

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 12 (ANI): Mizoram Governor Gen VK Singh (Retd) on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Bairabi-Sairang railway line project, which he is set to inaugurate in his upcoming visit to the state.

Mizoram Governor said that PM Modi had a vision of taking the infrastructure to every corner of the country and connecting each state capital by train.

He told ANI, “The Prime Minister had said 11 years back that actual development will take place when the infrastructure reaches the far corners of the country, whether they are border areas, states which are far away and one of his visions was how to connect each and every capital of a state by train.”

Lauding the railway project, the Mizoram Governor said that the railway line will connect with the state capital, Aizawl.

“Northeast was not well-connected. Today, we can say that after the inauguration of the railway line up to Aizawl tomorrow, it is actually connected because the train is considered a people’s transportation,” he said.

The newly built Sairang Railway Station is located 12 km from the capital, Aizawl.

“I am sure the railways are also geared up to take it 223 kilometres further right up to the Myanmar border so that we can make use of the Kaladan project,” General VK Singh added.

Bairabi-Sairang railway line spans 51.38 kilometres, and the project is designed to transform connectivity, reduce travel time, and open new opportunities for the people of the state. The line has been built through some of the most challenging terrain in the Northeast. Engineers have constructed 48 tunnels with a combined length of over 12 kilometres, along with 142 bridges that include both major and minor structures.

Among these, Bridge number 196 stands out at 104 metres in height, making it taller than the iconic Qutub Minar in Delhi. This makes it the highest bridge in this section and the second-highest pier bridge in Indian Railways.

The project also includes five road overbridges and six road underpasses to ensure seamless transport integration. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.