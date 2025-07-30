MLC Kavitha Demands 42% Reservation For BCs, Announces 72-Hour Hunger Strike In Telangana

Telangana Jagruthi President and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha strongly advocated for the rights of Backward Classes (BCs), demanding 42% reservations and pushing for their rightful political representation. She asserted that Telangana Jagruthi’s primary agenda is to ensure that BCs attain state power and a dignified share in governance.

Speaking at a press conference at Somajiguda Press Club, Kavitha criticized both the State and Central governments for their inaction. She urged the Telangana government to put pressure on the Centre and pursue the BC Bill by taking the matter to the Supreme Court, drawing parallels with Tamil Nadu’s approach. “In Tamil Nadu, the government approached the court when the Governor delayed bills, and secured favorable judgments. Why is Telangana not doing the same?” she questioned.

She alleged that the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government is deliberately avoiding legal recourse due to an internal understanding with the BJP. “If the Congress government is sincere, let them file a case in the Supreme Court. Otherwise, it’s just political drama ahead of the Bihar elections,” she remarked.

Taking aim at the BJP, she dismissed its claims of promoting BC leadership. “BJP speaks of BC CM and PM, but shows no genuine commitment. Even with two Union Ministers from Telangana, there is zero progress,” she said.

Kavitha announced a 72‑hour hunger strike under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi from August 4 to 6, demanding justice for BCs. “We have sought government permission for the protest. If denied, we will sit on the hunger strike wherever we are,” she warned.

Recollecting her past protest for the Ambedkar statue during the united Andhra Pradesh era, Kavitha said, “I undertook a 72‑hour fast then, and the government bowed. We will do it again.”

She also criticized PCC chief Ponnam Prabhakar, asking, “Is this a free lunch gathering?” and demanded that the government officially lead an all‑party delegation to Delhi. “Letters must be sent to all MLAs, MLCs, and political parties for united action,” she said.

Kavitha concluded by stating that Telangana Jagruthi will continue to lead the fight for BC empowerment until justice is achieved.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Unearth ₹24.44 Crore In Assets From 5 Officials