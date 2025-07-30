Home > India > Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Unearth ₹24.44 Crore In Assets From 5 Officials

Karnataka Lokayukta Police raided 25 places linked to 5 government officials, unearthing disproportionate assets worth ₹24.44 crore. Officials from BBMP, BDA, Rural Water, NH, and Health departments were involved. Investigations are ongoing in the corruption crackdown.

Published By: Lavanya R
Edited By: Bellie Thomas
Published: July 30, 2025 00:31:00 IST

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police, on Tuesday, conducted simultaneous raids at 25 locations connected to five government officials and uncovered disproportionate assets worth ₹24.44 crore. The raids were carried out across four districts, including two officials from Bengaluru City.

The officials raided were Omprakash, Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture, BDA, Bengaluru; N. Venkatesh, Tax Assessor, Shettyhalli Sub-Division, BBMP, Bengaluru; Anjaneya Murthy M., Junior Engineer, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, Gowribidanur Taluk, Chikkaballapur District; Jayanna R., Executive Engineer, National Highway, Hassan Division; and Dr. Venkatesh G., Taluk Health Officer, Hiriyur Taluk, Chitradurga District.

The raids were conducted simultaneously at the residences, offices, and properties of relatives of the accused officials across more than 25 locations. Following these extensive searches, significant evidence of the accused acquiring assets disproportionate to their known sources of income was uncovered.

In the case of Omprakash, searches were conducted at five locations. The Lokayukta police uncovered immovable assets including two sites and two houses valued at ₹4.78 crore. Additionally, they found movable assets comprising ₹5 lakh in cash, gold ornaments worth ₹60.96 lakh, vehicles worth ₹34 lakh, and fixed deposits worth ₹48 lakh. The total value of his disproportionate assets is estimated at ₹6.26 crore.

Raids on N. Venkatesh revealed immovable assets such as two sites, three houses, one farmhouse, and 6 acres 17 guntas of agricultural land, together valued at ₹2.25 crore. Movable assets included ₹2.80 lakh in cash, gold ornaments worth ₹10.85 lakh, vehicles worth ₹3.85 lakh, and other valuables worth ₹15 lakh. The total value of disproportionate assets is pegged at ₹2.57 crore. A disproportionate assets case has been registered at the Karnataka Lokayukta Police Station in Hassan.

In the case of Dr. Venkatesh G., raids were carried out at three places, leading to the discovery of five sites, two houses, and 3 acres 5 guntas of agricultural land, valued at ₹2.87 crore. Movable assets included ₹54,200 in cash, gold ornaments worth ₹17.25 lakh, vehicles worth ₹21.40 lakh, and household articles worth ₹28.30 lakh. The total value of disproportionate assets in his case stands at ₹3.54 crore.

Searches conducted at five properties linked to Jayanna R. uncovered 17 sites, eight houses, and 1 acre 36 guntas of agricultural land, altogether valued at ₹5.59 crore. In addition, the police found ₹1.36 lakh in cash, gold ornaments worth ₹18.99 lakh, vehicles worth ₹26 lakh, and other valuables including bank deposits and locker contents worth ₹23 lakh. The total estimated value of his disproportionate assets is ₹6.28 crore. A case has been registered at the Karnataka Lokayukta Police Station in Chikkaballapur.

Finally, raids at eight locations associated with Anjaneya Murthy M. revealed five sites, one house, and a commercial complex valued at ₹4.83 crore. The police also seized gold ornaments worth ₹50 lakh, vehicles worth ₹15.65 lakh, and other items worth ₹28 lakh. The total value of disproportionate assets in this case is estimated at ₹5.77 crore.

These raids are part of a continuing crackdown by the Karnataka Lokayukta on corruption and accumulation of unaccounted wealth among government officials. Further investigation is underway in all cases.

Tags: karnataka

