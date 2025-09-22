LIVE TV
Home > India > Monsoon toll in Himachal climbs to 448

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 23:18:07 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) on Monday reported fresh disruptions in public utilities across the state due to rain even as the monsoon death toll rose to 448.

According to the cumulative report, 261 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 187 lost their lives in road accidents. Landslides alone accounted for 53 deaths this season.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), in its Evening Public Utility Report issued at 6 pm, said 352 roads remain blocked, 68 power distribution transformers (DTRs) disrupted, and 100 water supply schemes affected.

District-wise, Mandi recorded the highest disruption with 120 roads blocked, 12 DTRs down, and 41 water supply schemes hit. Kullu reported 106 roads closed and 13 DTRs affected, while Kangra faced 40 blocked roads. Hamirpur saw the worst power outages with 31 DTRs disrupted and 22 water schemes hit. In Chamba, seven water supply schemes were reported out of order.

Two national highways – NH-03 and NH-503A – are among those blocked, officials said, adding that restoration work is in progress.

Besides human lives, the state has also reported property damage. Damage to public and private property, crops, livestock, and infrastructure has been estimated at over Rs 4,841.79 crore. Roads, power supply lines, water schemes, and schools have borne the brunt, with Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra districts recording the highest damages.

Officials said 496 people were injured and 47 remain missing during the season, while more than 29,000 livestock also perished. Thousands of houses were either fully or partially damaged, leaving several families displaced.

The SDMA has reiterated its appeal to citizens to remain cautious as sporadic rains continue in parts of the state and risks of landslides persist. Relief and restoration works are ongoing, with ex-gratia compensation being disbursed to affected families. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Death Tollflash-floodshimachal pradeshhimachal-monsoon-havoclandslidesRoad accidentssdmashimla

QUICK LINKS