MoRTH Issues Strict Directive On Toll Plaza Placement Across National Highways

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a formal directive to highway agencies and concessionaires after receiving several public complaints about arbitrary toll plaza placement.

The ministry reminded all concerned authorities that the minimum distance between two toll plazas on national highways must remain at least 60 kilometers. It also directed that no toll booth should be placed within 10 kilometers of a municipal boundary, except in rare and approved cases.

Enforcement of Existing Rules

Although these rules were already part of the national toll policy, their enforcement has remained weak. In recent months, reports highlighted cases where toll booths operated too close to one another and near urban peripheries, causing inconvenience to commuters. The ministry noted that such violations not only break existing guidelines but also increase public dissatisfaction, especially in peri-urban and semi-rural regions.

Stricter Approval Process for Exceptions

In its circular, MoRTH stressed that any exception to the distance rule will now require strong justification and multiple levels of approval. The ministry warned that no toll plaza violating these norms will be allowed to function without prior clearance. It further stated: “It is essential that toll plazas are placed in accordance with the approved policy to avoid undue burden on commuters and maintain fairness in toll collection.”

Action Against Policy Violations

The ministry directed highway authorities to strictly follow the policy during planning and sanctioning of highway or expressway projects. It also cautioned that action may be taken against any agency found violating the regulations. By tightening enforcement, MoRTH aims to address growing concerns from road users who face higher travel costs due to back-to-back toll plazas near city limits.

