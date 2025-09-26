Mumbai Not Safe Anymore? Bandra Woman Shares Horror, Recalls Getting Molested: ‘He Rubbed Up Against Me’

The frightening experience of street harassment has been reported by a woman in Mumbai in Bandra, which the woman had shared on Reddit, and it has brought concern among citizens and Internet users. A viral post stated, ‘Never expected Bandra to be Unsafe.’

Rant, the 30s-ish woman, who described herself as a resident of Bandra, claimed that a man had stopped her and molested her on a busy and bright road at around 7:45 pm when she was running errands.

What Exactly Happened?

In her elaborate description, she dresses very humbly whenever she goes out, something which she had emphasized on to refute the idea that dressing shows an invitation to harassment.

She claimed that the harassment incidents occurred frequently in the recent months, such as being followed home several times, as well as being catcalled, however, the most shocking one was the most recent.

Her random guy simply approached her and embraced her very, very tight and rubbed against her, explained her. She claimed she began to scream, the man let her go, seemed scared by her response and kept on apologising.

Mumbai: Woman Molested in Bandra

The woman further clarified that she hit the man a few times with her tote bag when the two were fighting, but she did not hit the man again because she was afraid of injuring her hand.

Although she was initially shaken and she wondered whether she had done anything to make the attack happen, later she found that it was not her fault and she went ahead with her work though with a very upset face.

Her post received numerous responses and when readers asked her to provide information to alert others, she amended her earlier post to mention the place, it was in the area of the Peace Haven bungalow on Perry Cross Road in Bandra.

The thread also indicated a more general anger; she stated that people living there have become desensitised to street harassment, and that the city’s image of being safe as a woman was a deceit.

The article has brought new controversy regarding the security of people in Bandra, one of the busy suburbs with numerous shoppers and office workers.

Some of the commenters encouraged the woman to get a police complaint; some also expressed their experiences of being followed or harassed. At the time this report is being given, police and the woman have not confirmed that a formal complaint has been registered, and no arrests are reported.

