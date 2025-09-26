LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > Mumbai Not Safe Anymore? Bandra Woman Shares Horror, Recalls Getting Molested: ‘He Rubbed Up Against Me’

Mumbai Not Safe Anymore? Bandra Woman Shares Horror, Recalls Getting Molested: ‘He Rubbed Up Against Me’

A Bandra woman shared her ordeal on Reddit, describing how a man molested her on a busy street near Perry Cross Road. She revealed repeated harassment incidents, sparking outrage and concern over women’s safety in Mumbai. Netizens urged her to file a police complaint as the post went viral.

Women alone at night (Photo: Representational Image)
Women alone at night (Photo: Representational Image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 26, 2025 16:00:47 IST

The frightening experience of street harassment has been reported by a woman in Mumbai in Bandra, which the woman had shared on Reddit, and it has brought concern among citizens and Internet users. A viral post stated, ‘Never expected Bandra to be Unsafe.’

Rant, the 30s-ish woman, who described herself as a resident of Bandra, claimed that a man had stopped her and molested her on a busy and bright road at around 7:45 pm when she was running errands.

What Exactly Happened? 

In her elaborate description, she dresses very humbly whenever she goes out, something which she had emphasized on to refute the idea that dressing shows an invitation to harassment.

She claimed that the harassment incidents occurred frequently in the recent months, such as being followed home several times, as well as being catcalled, however, the most shocking one was the most recent.

Her random guy simply approached her and embraced her very, very tight and rubbed against her, explained her. She claimed she began to scream, the man let her go, seemed scared by her response and kept on apologising.

Never expected Bandra to be Unsafe. Rant.
byu/OkTennis2366 inmumbai

Mumbai: Woman Molested in Bandra

The woman further clarified that she hit the man a few times with her tote bag when the two were fighting, but she did not hit the man again because she was afraid of injuring her hand.

Although she was initially shaken and she wondered whether she had done anything to make the attack happen, later she found that it was not her fault and she went ahead with her work though with a very upset face.

Her post received numerous responses and when readers asked her to provide information to alert others, she amended her earlier post to mention the place, it was in the area of the Peace Haven bungalow on Perry Cross Road in Bandra.

The thread also indicated a more general anger; she stated that people living there have become desensitised to street harassment, and that the city’s image of being safe as a woman was a deceit.

The article has brought new controversy regarding the security of people in Bandra, one of the busy suburbs with numerous shoppers and office workers.

Some of the commenters encouraged the woman to get a police complaint; some also expressed their experiences of being followed or harassed. At the time this report is being given, police and the woman have not confirmed that a formal complaint has been registered, and no arrests are reported.

ALSO READ: Watch: Zubeen Garg Once Revealed: I Am Into Drinks, Arijit Singh Is Into ‘GANJA’, Late Singer Hated ‘Dhuaan’

RELATED News

Shimla patients get relief as new GST reforms reduce medicine prices by up to 10 per cent
Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Launched: 75 Lakh Woman Beneficiaries Received Rs 10,000 Each
WATCH: Kapil Dev Requests Rohit Sharma To Cut Ribbon Right In Front Of MS Dhoni, You Won’t Believe What The Cricketer Did Next
Sharad Pawar Urges Maharashtra Government to Speed Up Relief for Rain-Hit Farmers
Viral Video: Women Slap, Punch And Pull Hair In WWE-Style Street Fight In Nainital, Man Films Drama

LATEST NEWS

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, (27 Sept 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Focus On Goals
Ambassador Sibi George Engages with EU, Delivers India’s Statement on Terror Victims at UN Meetings
International Emmy Awards 2025: India’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ and Diljit Dosanjh Receive Prestigious Nods
SIT, CID Raid Shyamkanu Mahanta’s House as Investigation into Zubeen Garg’s Death Intensifies
Over 20.36 Lakh Workers Enrolled Under ESI Scheme in July, Nearly Half Under 25
IND VS SL Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When And Where To Watch India VS Sri Lanka T20I Match LIVE Score Streaming On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Shine as India A to Record Chase Against Australia A in Lucknow
Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8: Competing iPhone At An Unbeatable Price? Grab It Before Diwali
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT | Direct Link to Download
Viral Video: Women Slap, Punch And Pull Hair In WWE-Style Street Fight In Nainital, Man Films Drama
Mumbai Not Safe Anymore? Bandra Woman Shares Horror, Recalls Getting Molested: ‘He Rubbed Up Against Me’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mumbai Not Safe Anymore? Bandra Woman Shares Horror, Recalls Getting Molested: ‘He Rubbed Up Against Me’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mumbai Not Safe Anymore? Bandra Woman Shares Horror, Recalls Getting Molested: ‘He Rubbed Up Against Me’
Mumbai Not Safe Anymore? Bandra Woman Shares Horror, Recalls Getting Molested: ‘He Rubbed Up Against Me’
Mumbai Not Safe Anymore? Bandra Woman Shares Horror, Recalls Getting Molested: ‘He Rubbed Up Against Me’
Mumbai Not Safe Anymore? Bandra Woman Shares Horror, Recalls Getting Molested: ‘He Rubbed Up Against Me’

QUICK LINKS