Mumbai To Get ‘Gold Line’ Metro Soon? Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Airports To Be Linked In Just 30 Minutes: All You Need To Know

Mumbai is set to witness a major transformation in airport connectivity with the Maharashtra government approving Metro Line 8, popularly known as the ‘Gold Line’ Metro, which will directly link Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) with the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

Once operational, the new metro corridor is expected to slash travel time between the two airports from nearly 90 minutes to just 30 minutes.

The ambitious infrastructure project received clearance from the State Cabinet Infrastructure Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

What Is Mumbai’s ‘Gold Line’ Metro?

The Gold Line, officially Metro Line 8, is a 35-km high-speed metro corridor designed exclusively to improve airport transit and ease congestion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The metro line will feature 20 stations in total and will include: 6 underground stations over a 9.25-km stretch from Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 to Ghatkopar East. 14 elevated stations spanning 24.63 km from Ghatkopar West to Navi Mumbai Airport Terminal 2.

The project is estimated to cost ₹22,862 crore and is being positioned as one of Maharashtra’s most critical urban transport upgrades.

Travel Time to Be Cut to Just 30 Minutes

Currently, road travel between CSMIA and NMIA can take up to 90 minutes or more, depending on traffic. The Gold Line Metro is expected to cut this journey to just half an hour, offering a seamless, predictable, and faster option for:

Airline passengers

Airport staff and airline crew

Cargo and logistics operators

The metro is expected to significantly reduce road congestion while improving overall public transport efficiency.

Timeline: When Will the Gold Line Be Ready?

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has set strict timelines for the project: Land acquisition and regulatory approvals must be completed within six months. Construction is to be completed within three years of approvals.

If the timeline is met, the Gold Line Metro could be operational by 2029.

The project will require around 30.7 hectares of land, with an estimated ₹388 crore allocated for land acquisition.

Who Will Execute the Project?

The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) will implement the project in partnership with a private consortium under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

To ensure financial viability, CIDCO has sought 20% viability gap funding from both the Central and State governments.

Integration With Mumbai’s Transport Network

The Gold Line Metro will integrate with:Existing Mumbai Metro corridors, Suburban railway networks and Major bus terminals.

This multi-modal connectivity is expected to benefit not only airport users but also daily commuters travelling between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Why the Gold Line Is Crucial Now

The approval comes at a crucial time as the Navi Mumbai International Airport commenced operations on December 25, 2025. With air traffic expected to rise sharply, the Gold Line Metro is seen as a long-term solution to manage passenger flow efficiently.

Other Key Projects Approved by Maharashtra Cabinet

Alongside the Gold Line Metro, the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee also fast-tracked several major projects, including: Extension of the Samruddhi Mahamarg to connect Nagpur–Gondia and Bhandara–Gadchiroli.

Approval of a 66.15-km ring road for Nashik costing ₹3,954 crore, ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, to ease traffic and manage pilgrim movement.

With tendering expected to begin soon, Mumbai’s much-awaited Gold Line Metro marks the beginning of a new era in airport connectivity. If completed on schedule, it will redefine how passengers move between Mumbai’s two major airports faster, smoother, and more efficiently than ever before.

