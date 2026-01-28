LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news alex pretti iran arijit singh Iran nuclear site blast latest news strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news alex pretti iran arijit singh Iran nuclear site blast latest news strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news alex pretti iran arijit singh Iran nuclear site blast latest news strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news alex pretti iran arijit singh Iran nuclear site blast latest news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news alex pretti iran arijit singh Iran nuclear site blast latest news strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news alex pretti iran arijit singh Iran nuclear site blast latest news strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news alex pretti iran arijit singh Iran nuclear site blast latest news strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news alex pretti iran arijit singh Iran nuclear site blast latest news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Mumbai To Get ‘Gold Line’ Metro Soon? Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Airports To Be Linked In Just 30 Minutes: All You Need To Know

Mumbai To Get ‘Gold Line’ Metro Soon? Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Airports To Be Linked In Just 30 Minutes: All You Need To Know

Mumbai’s Gold Line Metro will link Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports in just 30 minutes, cutting travel time and easing congestion.

Mumbai’s Gold Line Metro will link Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports in just 30 minutes. (Photo: Wiki)
Mumbai’s Gold Line Metro will link Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports in just 30 minutes. (Photo: Wiki)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 28, 2026 04:53:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai To Get ‘Gold Line’ Metro Soon? Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Airports To Be Linked In Just 30 Minutes: All You Need To Know

Mumbai is set to witness a major transformation in airport connectivity with the Maharashtra government approving Metro Line 8, popularly known as the ‘Gold Line’ Metro, which will directly link Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) with the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

You Might Be Interested In

Once operational, the new metro corridor is expected to slash travel time between the two airports from nearly 90 minutes to just 30 minutes.

The ambitious infrastructure project received clearance from the State Cabinet Infrastructure Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

What Is Mumbai’s ‘Gold Line’ Metro?

The Gold Line, officially Metro Line 8, is a 35-km high-speed metro corridor designed exclusively to improve airport transit and ease congestion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The metro line will feature 20 stations in total and will include: 6 underground stations over a 9.25-km stretch from Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 to Ghatkopar East. 14 elevated stations spanning 24.63 km from Ghatkopar West to Navi Mumbai Airport Terminal 2.
The project is estimated to cost ₹22,862 crore and is being positioned as one of Maharashtra’s most critical urban transport upgrades.

Travel Time to Be Cut to Just 30 Minutes

Currently, road travel between CSMIA and NMIA can take up to 90 minutes or more, depending on traffic. The Gold Line Metro is expected to cut this journey to just half an hour, offering a seamless, predictable, and faster option for:

  • Airline passengers

  • Airport staff and airline crew

  • Cargo and logistics operators

The metro is expected to significantly reduce road congestion while improving overall public transport efficiency.

Timeline: When Will the Gold Line Be Ready?

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has set strict timelines for the project: Land acquisition and regulatory approvals must be completed within six months. Construction is to be completed within three years of approvals.
If the timeline is met, the Gold Line Metro could be operational by 2029.

The project will require around 30.7 hectares of land, with an estimated ₹388 crore allocated for land acquisition.

Who Will Execute the Project?

The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) will implement the project in partnership with a private consortium under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

To ensure financial viability, CIDCO has sought 20% viability gap funding from both the Central and State governments.

Integration With Mumbai’s Transport Network

The Gold Line Metro will integrate with:Existing Mumbai Metro corridors, Suburban railway networks and Major bus terminals.
This multi-modal connectivity is expected to benefit not only airport users but also daily commuters travelling between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Why the Gold Line Is Crucial Now

The approval comes at a crucial time as the Navi Mumbai International Airport commenced operations on December 25, 2025. With air traffic expected to rise sharply, the Gold Line Metro is seen as a long-term solution to manage passenger flow efficiently.

Other Key Projects Approved by Maharashtra Cabinet

Alongside the Gold Line Metro, the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee also fast-tracked several major projects, including: Extension of the Samruddhi Mahamarg to connect Nagpur–Gondia and Bhandara–Gadchiroli.

Approval of a 66.15-km ring road for Nashik costing ₹3,954 crore, ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, to ease traffic and manage pilgrim movement.

With tendering expected to begin soon, Mumbai’s much-awaited Gold Line Metro marks the beginning of a new era in airport connectivity. If completed on schedule, it will redefine how passengers move between Mumbai’s two major airports faster, smoother, and more efficiently than ever before.

ALSO READ: Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Massive Avalanche Engulfing A Tourist Resort In Jammu And Kashmir’s Sonamarg | Watch

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 4:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Gold Line MetromumbaiMumbai Gold Line MetroMumbai Navi Mumbai airport metro

RELATED News

Budget 2026: Why Does A Halwa Ceremony Signals The Start Of A Union Budget? All You Need To Know About The Tradition And Its Significance

No Instagram, Snapchat For Children Under-16? After Andhra Pradesh, Goa Also Plans Social Media Ban As Concerns Grow Over Mental Health Risks

‘Violation Of Propriety’: Uma Bharti Questions UP Government’s Notice To Religious Leader On Shankaracharya Title

Office Romance Goes Horribly Wrong In Agra, Insecure Lover Beheads HR Manager, Stuffs It In A Gunny Bag, Head Still Missing

Row Over Shankaracharya Title: UP GST Officer Prashant Kumar Singh Resigns, Says He Can’t Tolerate Insults To CM Adityanath And PM Modi

LATEST NEWS

Tehran’s Military Drills Near Strait Of Hormuz? Why World’s Most Crucial Oil Chokepoint Is Back In The Spotlight As US‑Iran War Tensions Sour

BAFTA Awards 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ Tops The Nomination List- Check Full Details Of Nominees Here

‘If Their Soil, Sky Or Waters Are Used Against Us…’, Iran’s Sharp ‘Hostile’ Warning To Neighbouring Countries After US Strike Group Arrives In Middle East

Arizona Border Patrol Shooting Leaves One In Critical Condition On Arivaca Road, Comes Days After Alex Pretti’s Killing In Minneapolis

Hacking Or Missiles? Will Iran Use A Cyber Warfare Strategy To Counter US Strikes Under ‘Angry’ Trump?

Arijit Singh Retirement Reason: Why Did India’s Beloved Singer Step Away From Playback Singing? Here’s What We Know

US Strikes Iran? Loud Explosion Reported At Parchin Nuclear And Military Site As America Mobilises Forces In The Middle East | Watch

Who Is Jacob Martin? Former Indian Cricketer, Who Was Once Arrested In Human Trafficking Case, Rams His Car Into Three Other Vehicles Under The Influence Of Alcohol

India’s Richest Singer? How Arijit Singh Built A Fortune With His Soulful Voice And Found Love Again In His Second Wife

Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka Power Into Semifinals; Alexander Zverev Made to Sweat

Mumbai To Get ‘Gold Line’ Metro Soon? Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Airports To Be Linked In Just 30 Minutes: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mumbai To Get ‘Gold Line’ Metro Soon? Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Airports To Be Linked In Just 30 Minutes: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mumbai To Get ‘Gold Line’ Metro Soon? Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Airports To Be Linked In Just 30 Minutes: All You Need To Know
Mumbai To Get ‘Gold Line’ Metro Soon? Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Airports To Be Linked In Just 30 Minutes: All You Need To Know
Mumbai To Get ‘Gold Line’ Metro Soon? Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Airports To Be Linked In Just 30 Minutes: All You Need To Know
Mumbai To Get ‘Gold Line’ Metro Soon? Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Airports To Be Linked In Just 30 Minutes: All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS